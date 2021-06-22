COVID-19 Impact on Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2021 to 2027| Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical, C-Chem, OCI

Outline of Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market (2021-2027)

United States June 2021: AlgoroReports adds a new Report is a result of an extensive examination of the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market patterns. This report covers a comprehensive investigation of the information that influences the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market regarding the fabricates, providers, market players, and clients. The report likewise incorporates an outline of the innovative applications and methodologies utilized by market pioneers. Aside from information assembled dependent on type, application, and locale, the investigation incorporates custom examination for looking at the complexities of the worldwide Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market.

Download Latest PDF Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.algororeports.com/sample-request/naphthalene-cas-91-20-3-market-research-report-trends-3091319

Top Players in the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Baowu Carbon Material, Rain Industries, JFE Chemical, C-Chem, OCI, Koppers, Himadri, Baoshun, Sunlight Coking, Shandong Weijiao, Kailuan Group, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Jining Carbon, Shanxi Hongte, Ansteel Group, Avdiivka Coke Plant, DEZA a. s., EVRAZ This report segments the market on the basis of Types Coal-Tar Processing

Petroleum-Derived

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Phthalic Anhydride

Refined Naphthalene

Water-Reducing Admixture

Others



The central participants in the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market are contemplates, and their methodologies are examined to show up at the cutthroat standpoint, winning development techniques, and extension potential. Further, the competitive landscape of market providers, sellers, various deals channels, and and revenue options. Inputs from industry experts as well as market leaders, are a major consideration factor for this study. Parent market patterns, miniature and macroeconomic elements, government specifications, and customer elements are additionally concentrated in the development of this report.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.algororeports.com/enquiry/naphthalene-cas-91-20-3-market-research-report-trends-3091319

The report incorporates the different portions the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market is separated into. This incorporates item classifications, income age openings from these items, and customer drifts that drive the item interest. Topographical division of the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific area, essentially. The critical focal point of the investigation that structures a reason for the division is to achieve exhaustive and viable bits of knowledge into the Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market.Segmentation

Research Methodology

The report includes a comprehensive study of the various Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) market aspects. The overall research and analysis is derived from primary and secondary researches. The primary sources include interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts, and secondary sources cover reputed paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases. Other research methodologies include the SWOT analysis and use of Porter’s Five Force Model to derive market growth potential.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Coal-Tar Processing

1.2.3 Petroleum-Derived

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Phthalic Anhydride

1.3.3 Refined Naphthalene

1.3.4 Water-Reducing Admixture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Production

2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Baowu Carbon Material

12.1.1 Baowu Carbon Material Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baowu Carbon Material Overview

12.1.3 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Baowu Carbon Material Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.1.5 Baowu Carbon Material Related Developments

12.2 Rain Industries

12.2.1 Rain Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rain Industries Overview

12.2.3 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rain Industries Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.2.5 Rain Industries Related Developments

12.3 JFE Chemical

12.3.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 JFE Chemical Overview

12.3.3 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 JFE Chemical Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.3.5 JFE Chemical Related Developments

12.4 C-Chem

12.4.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 C-Chem Overview

12.4.3 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 C-Chem Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.4.5 C-Chem Related Developments

12.5 OCI

12.5.1 OCI Corporation Information

12.5.2 OCI Overview

12.5.3 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 OCI Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.5.5 OCI Related Developments

12.6 Koppers

12.6.1 Koppers Corporation Information

12.6.2 Koppers Overview

12.6.3 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Koppers Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.6.5 Koppers Related Developments

12.7 Himadri

12.7.1 Himadri Corporation Information

12.7.2 Himadri Overview

12.7.3 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Himadri Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.7.5 Himadri Related Developments

12.8 Baoshun

12.8.1 Baoshun Corporation Information

12.8.2 Baoshun Overview

12.8.3 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Baoshun Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.8.5 Baoshun Related Developments

12.9 Sunlight Coking

12.9.1 Sunlight Coking Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sunlight Coking Overview

12.9.3 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sunlight Coking Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.9.5 Sunlight Coking Related Developments

12.10 Shandong Weijiao

12.10.1 Shandong Weijiao Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Weijiao Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shandong Weijiao Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.10.5 Shandong Weijiao Related Developments

12.11 Kailuan Group

12.11.1 Kailuan Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kailuan Group Overview

12.11.3 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kailuan Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.11.5 Kailuan Group Related Developments

12.12 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

12.12.1 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Corporation Information

12.12.2 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Overview

12.12.3 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.12.5 Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing Related Developments

12.13 Jining Carbon

12.13.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jining Carbon Overview

12.13.3 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jining Carbon Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.13.5 Jining Carbon Related Developments

12.14 Shanxi Hongte

12.14.1 Shanxi Hongte Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanxi Hongte Overview

12.14.3 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanxi Hongte Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.14.5 Shanxi Hongte Related Developments

12.15 Ansteel Group

12.15.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ansteel Group Overview

12.15.3 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ansteel Group Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.15.5 Ansteel Group Related Developments

12.16 Avdiivka Coke Plant

12.16.1 Avdiivka Coke Plant Corporation Information

12.16.2 Avdiivka Coke Plant Overview

12.16.3 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Avdiivka Coke Plant Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.16.5 Avdiivka Coke Plant Related Developments

12.17 DEZA a. s.

12.17.1 DEZA a. s. Corporation Information

12.17.2 DEZA a. s. Overview

12.17.3 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 DEZA a. s. Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.17.5 DEZA a. s. Related Developments

12.18 EVRAZ

12.18.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

12.18.2 EVRAZ Overview

12.18.3 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 EVRAZ Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Product Description

12.18.5 EVRAZ Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Distributors

13.5 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Industry Trends

14.2 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Drivers

14.3 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Challenges

14.4 Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Naphthalene (CAS 91-20-3) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

#Buy this Report@ https://www.algororeports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3091319

About Us:

AlgoroReports is a part of Algoro Research Consultant Pvt. Ltd. AlgoroReports is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers with the team of industries specialist that meet with best client requirements. Market Research is based on a research project that may also be an expansion on past work in the field. Research projects can be used to develop further knowledge on a topic, geography, culture, linguistics, and community to provide exact idea about existing market.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)

Web: https://www.algororeports.com