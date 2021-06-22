Neurovascular Catheters Market to Hit $1,083.5 Mn by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Worldwide to Boost Sales Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview

The global “neurovascular catheters market size” is projected to reach USD 1,083.5 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of stroke around the globe will be the prime growth driver for this market in the coming years, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Neurovascular Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Microcatheters, Balloon Catheters, Thrombectomy Catheters, and Others), By Application (Hemorrhagic Stroke, and Ischemic Stroke), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Data analysis by the World Stroke Organization revealed that every year there are more than 13.7 million new stroke cases worldwide, with nearly 25% of the people over the 25 years of age likely to suffer from stroke at least once in their lifetime. Furthermore, the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study of 2018 found that strokes caused approximately 5.5 million deaths and 116.4 million Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) globally in 2016. Thus, strokes present a heavy health and economic burden and therefore, their effective treatment should a top priority. This situation would, as a result, generate huge demand for neurovascular catheters across the globe as these devices have proven to be critical in performing neurovascular procedures.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The neurovascular catheters market report states that the market value stood at USD 625.6 million in 2018. Besides, this, the report also provides the following information:

Exhaustive overview of the industry trends and outlook;

Comprehensive assessment of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful evaluation of the regional dynamics and developments in the competitive landscape of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Regional Analysis

North America to Occupy Driver’s Seat in the Market; Europe to Follow

With a market size of USD 271.6 million in 2018, North America is anticipated to dominate the neurovascular catheters market share during the forecast period. This will mainly occur as a result of rising prevalence of neurovascular disorders and patient-friendly reimbursement policies in the region. In Europe, rapid adoption of advanced medical devices and spreading awareness about neurovascular conditions will augment the market growth. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, the primary growth drivers will be increasing incidence of complex neurovascular disorders such as arteriovenous malformations. However, market growth is expected to be slow in Middle East & Africa and Latin America on account of poor awareness about neurovascular disorders.

Quick Buy Neurovascular Catheters Market

Market Driver

Rising Incidence of Brain Aneurysms to Propel the Market

Brain aneurysm refers to a bulging area in an artery in the brain that has the appearance of a balloon. The walls of this balloon are weak and therefore, it poses the risk of rupturing and inducing a hemorrhagic stroke in a patient. One of the leading neurovascular catheters market trends is the steadily climbing incidence rate of brain aneurysms. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation (BAF), around 6.5 million Americans are living with a non-ruptured brain aneurysm, with 30,000 of them suffering from an aneurysm rupture every year. Worldwide, nearly half a million people die because of brain aneurysms annually. Moreover, the economic costs of this condition are staggering. For example, the BAF estimates that the total loss faced in terms of wages by aneurysm survivors is approximately USD 150 million. Treating this complex condition necessitates the employment of efficient surgical devices and neurovascular catheters server this purpose perfectly well.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/neurovascular-catheters-market-100992

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Engage in Acquisitions and New Product Launch Activities

The neurovascular catheters market analysis suggests that major players are increasingly focusing on acquiring companies and expanding their reach in the market. In addition to this, many players are also designing, developing, and launching novel products and diversifying their offerings, thereby consolidating their position in the market.

Industry Developments:

February 2020: The US-based specialty medical device maker Teleflex Incorporated announced its acquisition of IWG High Performance Conductors, a leading company in medical tubing. This move will aid Teleflex in widening its customized medical devices portfolio and providing innovative solutions for neurovascular interventions.

The US-based specialty medical device maker Teleflex Incorporated announced its acquisition of IWG High Performance Conductors, a leading company in medical tubing. This move will aid Teleflex in widening its customized medical devices portfolio and providing innovative solutions for neurovascular interventions. May 2019: Medtronic, the Irish medical device giant, introduced its revascularization device in the US called Solitaire X. The device is intended to treat patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke as it can efficiently remove blood clots in the brain and help restore blood flow in such patients.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Report:

Teleflex Incorporated

Penumbra, Inc.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Biomerics

Microvention Inc.

Stryker

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Related Reports:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs