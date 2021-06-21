Global Edible Films Market Research Report 2021

The Edible Films Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Edible Films Market Segment by Type:
- Protein
- Polysaccharides
- Lipids
- Others
Edible Films Market Segment by Application:
- Dairy Products
- Nutritional Products
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Meat, Poultry & Fish
- Others
Edible Films Market By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Edible Films Market By Company:
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Dupont
- Ashland INC.
- Ingredion INC.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Cargill Inc.
- Devro Plc.
- Kerry Group PLC
- Nagase & Co. Ltd.
- FMC Corporation
- MonoSol, LLC.
- CP Kelco
- WikiCell Designs Inc.
- FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED
- W Hydrocolloids, Inc.
- Watson Foods CO. INC.
- Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International)
- Pace International LLC.
- Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL)
- Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited
Table of content
1 Edible Films Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edible Films
1.2 Edible Films Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Edible Films Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Protein
1.2.3 Polysaccharides
1.2.4 Lipids
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Edible Films Segment by Application
1.3.1 Edible Films Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Dairy Products
1.3.3 Nutritional Products
1.3.4 Bakery and Confectionary
1.3.5 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.6 Meat, Poultry & Fish
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Edible Films Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Edible Films Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Edible Films Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Edible Films Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Edible Films Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Edible Films Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Edible Films Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Edible Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Edible Films Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Edible Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Edible Films Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Edible Films Players Market Share by Revenue
