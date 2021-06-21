Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Growth and Challenges by 2027| Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless

V2X technology is based on 5.9GHz Dedicated Short Range Communication, a derivative of WiFi specifically defined for fast moving objects. It allows vehicles to communicate their state, such as their position and speed, to surrounding vehicles and infrastructures even in non-line-of-sight condition, such as behind a building or a curve. Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications key players include Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Delphi Automotive, Denso, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Euorpe, and Japan, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) is the largest segment, with a share nearly 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Road safety service, followed by Automatic parking system, Emergency vehicles, Auto car service. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market The global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market size is projected to reach US$ 5984.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1444 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2021-2027

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Breakdown Data by Type

, Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication (V2V communication), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Breakdown Data by Application

, Road Safety Service, Automatic Parking System, Emergency Vehicles, Auto Car Service

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report

:, Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Delphi Automotive, Denso, eTrans Systems, Kapsch TrafficCom, Qualcomm, Savari Inc

