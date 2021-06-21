Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report –Demand Opportunity and Detailed Outlook to 2027 with Post Covid-19 Impact Details

The research reports on Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3368180

Acute myeloid (or myelogenous or myelocytic) leukemia (AML) is a malignancy of the hematopoietic system caused by abnormal proliferation or differentiation of myeloid progenitors in the bone marrow and peripheral blood. AML is relatively rare and has a poor prognosis, particularly in elderly patients. Until recently, chemotherapy and hypomethylating agents were the only treatment options, but since 2017 this has changed with the introduction of premium-priced novel therapies.

The global AML market is expected to grow from $1.4B in 2019 to $5.1B in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This dramatic growth is driven by the launch of 16 new pipeline agents in the 7MM and 12 in China, by the introduction of currently US-exclusive agents in the 5EU and Asia, and by label expansions in the US. As the 5EU and Asia move from generic chemotherapies to combinational regimens with branded agents, the value of the market will see significant gains.

Key Highlights-

– The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 16 pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

– The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are the high price of premium priced therapeutics entering the market and the limited adoption of new agents by hematologists in smaller hospitals.

– Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, targeted therapies, IDH1/2 inhibitors and FLT3 inhibitors are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

– The most important unmet needs in the AML market include: Translating remission to long-term survival, treatment options upon relapse, improved options for older patients, improving outcomes for secondary AML and improving outcomes after transplant.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED-

– Sixteen late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market from 2020 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

– What are the current unmet needs in Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

– How has the introduction of Venclexta shaped the elderly patient first-line therapy segment? How will the competition fare?

– What is the future impact of immunotherapies in AML?

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of Acute Myeloid Leukemia including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

– Topline Acute Myeloid Leukemia market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

– Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Acute Myeloid Leukemia therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

– Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia therapeutics market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Track drug sales in the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Single User License: US $ 10995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3368180

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Executive Summary

2.1 The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size Will Grow at a 13.6% Rate During 2019-2029

2.2 Recent Approvals and Novel Agents Drive Competition in the First-Line Induction Setting but the Relapsed/Refractory Market Remains Underserved

2.2.1 Key Drug Developers in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

2.3 Poor Long-Term Survival Remains an Unmet Need and Provides Opportunity for New Market Entrants

2.4 Increased Adoption of Targeted Therapies and Introduction of Immunotherapies Poised to Change the Treatment Paradigm

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used and Not Used

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for AML (2019-2029)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of AML

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of AML

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of AML

5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of AML by Risk Group

5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Secondary AML

5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of APL

5.5.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AML

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact

5.6.3 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.4 Strengths of Analysis

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Outcomes in Secondary AML

7.3 Translating Complete Response to Durable, Five-Year Survival

7.4 Treatments in the Second Line and Beyond

7.5 Improved Options for Older Patients

7.6 Improved Outcomes after Transplant

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Improved Cytotoxic Agents

8.1.2 Exploiting AML Vulnerabilities

8.1.3 Next-Generation Targeted Therapies

8.1.4 Revisiting Immunotherapies

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Important Trials

8.2.2 Primary and Secondary Endpoints

8.2.3 Comparison Arm

8.2.4 Choice of Patients

8.2.5 Future Trends

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Innovative Early-Stage Approaches

9.3 Other Drugs in Development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Clinical Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.2 Commercial Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.3 Competitive Assessment

10.4 Top-Line 10-Year Forecast

10.4.1 US

10.4.2 5EU

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 China

11 Appendix