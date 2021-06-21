Global Construction Market Report Outlook – Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis

RNR holds a positive view on the outlook for the global construction industry following the historic collapse in activity in 2020 amid the severe disruption caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The central forecast for growth in global output is 5.2%, which means that in real value terms, output in 2021 will be 2.5% higher than the 2019 level. Although recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, the global industry has borne a huge cost in terms of foregone revenue; compared to GlobalDatas pre-COVID-19 predictions for construction output value, the sum of output in 2020-2021 is close to US$1.1 trillion lower than it would otherwise have been.

There is still great uncertainty over how the COVID-19 crisis will play out, with positive news on the one hand stemming from the successful rollout of vaccines in many markets and concerns on the other hand over the reports of new variants of the virus and challenges in getting vaccines supplies to developing markets. However, the forecast for the global construction output is predicated on the assumption that governments and public health authorities will not reintroduce strict lockdown policies and that construction sites will be able to continue to operate with minimal disruption.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.

