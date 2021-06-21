Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Report- 2021 Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities to 2027

ReportsnReports added Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The oil and gas (O&G) industry faces many severe challenges. The shortage of easily accessible hydrocarbon reserves forces companies to use remote reserves that are hard to discover, costly, and risky. Moreover, sustainability concerns are shifting demand away from O&G toward cleaner sources, and COVID-19 has further suppressed the demand. Finally, as ever, huge operational expenses and the asset-heavy nature of the industry make adaptation slow and difficult.

RNR Emerging Technology Trends 2020 survey found that 84% of O&G executives expect artificial intelligence (AI) to help their company survive the COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic will eventually relent, but the other challenges will not. Oil prices will not return to the highs of 2014 and before. Companies must resist conventional expense reduction measures and instead invest in technological transformation. The market has changed, and evolution is necessary. Companies that can become more efficient, more effective, and more aligned with the markets direction will survive and thrive.

O&G companies collect exceptional quantities of data, but a large share of it goes unused. Harnessing the power of this data could deliver companies from the downturn and position them for long-term success. Artificial intelligence is the best tool for the job. The O&G AI platforms market was worth $2.1bn in 2020, and it will have doubled in size by 2024.

AI is already widely used in predictive maintenance models (which fortify asset integrity by pre-empting failures), hydrocarbon discovery, and operational streamlining. Companies cannot afford to forego the efficiency gains these popular use cases offer, but industry adoption is still inchoate. With O&G companies seeking carbon neutrality within the next three decades, industry-wide upheaval is inevitable. There is a profound opportunity for companies to excel by using AI in bold new ways.

Machine learning (ML) and data science are the most attractive investments. They are the most mature technologies, and their effectiveness has been proven by other industries. No companies in the O&G industry can hope to compete with the AI chips specialist foundries are producing. Conversational platforms, computer vision, smart robots, and context-aware computing show promise but are still nascent.

This report analyzes the artificial intelligence theme within oil & gas.

Key Highlights-

– According to GlobalDatas patents database, the oil & gas sectors interest in AI is exploding. 2020 saw more than twice as many AI-related patents in 2020 (177 applications and grants) than 2016 (85) .

– Executives know that to survive the current downturn, and later thrive, is a matter of making the right investments.

– AI helps O&G companies resolve the problem of resource availability. Most majors are already using AI to augment exploration. It reduces both time and cost. BPs collaboration with Bluware improves subsurface data interpretation. ExxonMobil partnered with MITs AI lab to develop AI-powered, submersible exploration robots. Gazproms collaboration with IBM improves the analysis of geological and geophysical data.

– The three most expensive disclosed AI-related acquisitions in O&G since 2018 were: ViaSats December 2020 acquisition of RigNet for $222m, Wartsillas March 2018 acquisition of Transas Marine for $258m, and Akka Technologies December 2019 acquisition of Data Respons for $457m.

– Of the top 35 oil & gas companies globally, GlobalData assigns a maximum 5/5 score to three companies on the AI theme: Shell, Gazprom, and Rosneft. Seven companies receive a good score, six receive a neutral score, ten receive a lagging score, and nine receive a minimum 1/5 score.

– One case study in the report concentrates on BPs use of Kelvins sensors to reduce methane emissions. Kelvin specializes in automating physical systems using AI. Six months after implementation, a 74% reduction in methane leaks was observed. Production volumes increased by 20%, and operating costs decreased by 22%.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

AI value chain

Oil & gas challenges

The impact of AI on oil & gas

Case studies

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

AI timeline

Companies

Sector scorecard

Glossary

Further reading

Our thematic research methodology