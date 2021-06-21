Operating Room Equipment Market Report-Baylor College of Medicine, Carl Zeiss AG

The research reports on Operating Room Equipment Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Operating Room Equipment Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Operating Room Equipment Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2072078

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Baylor College of Medicine

Carl Zeiss AG

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Delft University of Technology

Duke University

Emory University

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

Mercy Health Research

Oregon Health & Science University

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Operating Room Equipment pipeline products.

Scope of this report-

– Extensive coverage of the Operating Room Equipment under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Operating Room Equipment and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Operating Room Equipment under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2072078

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Operating Room Equipment Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Operating Room Equipment – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Operating Room Equipment – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Operating Room Equipment – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Operating Room Equipment – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Operating Room Equipment – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

4 Operating Room Equipment – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Operating Room Equipment Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Operating Room Equipment – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Operating Room Equipment Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Baylor College of Medicine Company Overview

5.2 Carl Zeiss AG Company Overview

5.3 Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Company Overview

5.4 Delft University of Technology Company Overview

5.5 Duke University Company Overview

5.6 Emory University Company Overview

5.7 Getinge AB Company Overview

5.8 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc Company Overview

5.9 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp Company Overview

5.10 Mercy Health Research Company Overview

5.11 Oregon Health & Science University Company Overview

5.12 Pennsylvania State University Company Overview

5.13 Randall Surgical Corporation (Inactive) Company Overview

5.14 University of Illinois at Chicago Company Overview

5.15 University of Minnesota Company Overview

5.16 University of Missouri Company Overview

5.17 Yale University Company Overview

6 Operating Room Equipment- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 19, 2018: Intuitive Surgical announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

6.2 Jul 16, 2018: Mizuho OSI to Showcase Specialty Surgical and Operating Room Technology at FIME 2018

6.3 Jul 11, 2018: Natus Medical Announces Leadership Changes

6.4 Jul 10, 2018: Stryker announces organizational changes

6.5 Jul 04, 2018: Getinge enters into an agreement with authority in Brazil

6.6 Jul 03, 2018: Inspiration Healthcare: Renewal of Tecotherm and Micrel Agreements

6.7 Jun 12, 2018: Change at the top of the Segment Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers

6.8 May 30, 2018: Mizuho OSI Offers Symposium Exploring Importance of Surgical Table Technology for the Anterior Approach to Total Hip Replacement at the 19th EFORT Congress in Barcelona, Spain

6.9 May 29, 2018: Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

6.10 May 09, 2018: Steris Announces Financial Results For Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year

6.11 May 07, 2018: Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility

6.12 May 03, 2018: Siemens Healthineers fully on track to meet the targets

6.13 May 01, 2018: IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table

6.14 Apr 26, 2018: AtriCure Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.15 Apr 26, 2018: Stryker reports first quarter 2018 operating results

6.16 Apr 25, 2018: Natus Medical Announces First Quarter Financial Results

6.17 Apr 25, 2018: KARL STORZ OR1 Operating Rooms – Now Assisting the Surgical Team at Spital Thun, Switzerland

6.18 Apr 24, 2018: Inspiration Healthcare Group: Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 January 2018

6.19 Apr 17, 2018: Intuitive Surgical Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

6.20 Mar 27, 2018: Cryo Announces Notice of Allowance of Claims for Its Core Patent

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

and more..