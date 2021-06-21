Transparent Conductive Coating Market Industry Insights, Size, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Research Nester released a report titled “Transparent Conductive Coating Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028″ which delivers detailed overview of the global transparent conductive coating market in terms of market segmentation by structure, material, layers, application, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The transparent conductive coating (TCC) market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. For smooth and equal flow of current, transparent conductive coatings are being used in various electronic devices such as liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, touchscreens and photovoltaic. When applied on any surface, the conductive coating helps in removing any static charge and helps prevent dust from settling on that surface area. With the introduction of wide-band-gap semi-conductor films in the market, the global transparent conductive coating market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The market for global transparent conductive coating market is segmented by structure, material, layers, application, end user and by region. Based on material, the market is segmented into inorganic and organic. The organic material segment is estimated to hold the leading share as it is characterized by being cost effective and also by its ability to act as a protective transparent layer against the infrared light.

Geographically, the global transparent conductive coating market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. It is highly being used in the Asia Pacific region as a result of the presence of numerous manufacturers of electronic devices which require the use of transparent conductive coatings.

Growing Demand For Smart Displays, Electronics And Optics To Drive The Transparent Conductive Coating Market Growth

With the enhancement in quality of transparent conductive films, there has been a significant growth that has been observed in the use of these films and coatings. Rise in demand for various electronic items globally along with the advancement in technology has created the need amongst the manufacturers of electronic devices to deploy transparent conductive coatings, which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the global transparent conductive coating market. For instance, the introduction of organic transparent conductive coating that are made using carbon nanotubes and graphene layers provide protection from the harmful infrared radiations. These can greatly enhance the usability of the product that utilizes this coating.

However, limitations on the usage of conductive polymers by the Government of nations worldwide with respect to the growing environmental concerns have restricted the growth of the transparent conductive coating market to a great extent. Besides this, the transparent conductive coating is quite fragile and may tend to break easily. The transparent conductive coating made of indium tin oxide has some major issues like lattice mismatch and stress-strain constraints. As a result, these elements, along with a high cost are the major reasons to lower the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global transparent conductive coating market which includes companies like PPG Industries Inc.(NYSE: PPG), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (AMS: DSM) , Hoya Corporation (TYO: 7741), Rodenstock Gmbh, Penn Optical Coatings, EssilorLuxottica SA (EPA: EL), Janos Technology, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV), and Quantum Coating. The report provides key information about the companies covering their business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global transparent conductive coating market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the current and expected trends in the future.

