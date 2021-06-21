Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market 2021: Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027|ABB, KME, Jiusheng Electric

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Los Angeles, United State, –– The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

>>Download PDF Sample Copy of Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1667362/global-mineral-insulated-metal-sheathed-cables-market

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Manufacturers of Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market are: Emerson, Watlow, MICC Group, Raychem HTS, ABB, KME, Jiusheng Electric, Baosheng, Uncomtech, Wrexham Mineral Cables, Mil GmbH (ISOMIL), OMEGA, Yuancheng Cable, ARi Industries, Chromalox, MI Cable Technologies, Eltherm, Okazaki Manufacturing Company, Hanhe Cable, Conax Technologies, Trasor Corp., AEI Cables, Teltech, Doncaster Cables, Temptek Technologies, Taisuo Technology Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market by Type Segments:

, Mineral Insulated Power Cables, Mineral Insulated Heating Cables Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables

Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market by Application Segments:

, Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market in 2027?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

Which players will lead the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market?

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.

>>Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:-

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1667362/global-mineral-insulated-metal-sheathed-cables-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mineral Insulated Power Cables

1.4.3 Mineral Insulated Heating Cables

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Industry

1.6.1.1 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production by Regions

4.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Emerson

8.1.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.1.2 Emerson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Emerson Product Description

8.1.5 Emerson Recent Development

8.2 Watlow

8.2.1 Watlow Corporation Information

8.2.2 Watlow Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Watlow Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Watlow Product Description

8.2.5 Watlow Recent Development

8.3 MICC Group

8.3.1 MICC Group Corporation Information

8.3.2 MICC Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 MICC Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 MICC Group Product Description

8.3.5 MICC Group Recent Development

8.4 Raychem HTS

8.4.1 Raychem HTS Corporation Information

8.4.2 Raychem HTS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Raychem HTS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Raychem HTS Product Description

8.4.5 Raychem HTS Recent Development

8.5 ABB

8.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.5.2 ABB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ABB Product Description

8.5.5 ABB Recent Development

8.6 KME

8.6.1 KME Corporation Information

8.6.2 KME Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 KME Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 KME Product Description

8.6.5 KME Recent Development

8.7 Jiusheng Electric

8.7.1 Jiusheng Electric Corporation Information

8.7.2 Jiusheng Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Jiusheng Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Jiusheng Electric Product Description

8.7.5 Jiusheng Electric Recent Development

8.8 Baosheng

8.8.1 Baosheng Corporation Information

8.8.2 Baosheng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Baosheng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Baosheng Product Description

8.8.5 Baosheng Recent Development

8.9 Uncomtech

8.9.1 Uncomtech Corporation Information

8.9.2 Uncomtech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Uncomtech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Uncomtech Product Description

8.9.5 Uncomtech Recent Development

8.10 Wrexham Mineral Cables

8.10.1 Wrexham Mineral Cables Corporation Information

8.10.2 Wrexham Mineral Cables Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Wrexham Mineral Cables Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wrexham Mineral Cables Product Description

8.10.5 Wrexham Mineral Cables Recent Development

8.11 Mil GmbH (ISOMIL)

8.11.1 Mil GmbH (ISOMIL) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mil GmbH (ISOMIL) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Mil GmbH (ISOMIL) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mil GmbH (ISOMIL) Product Description

8.11.5 Mil GmbH (ISOMIL) Recent Development

8.12 OMEGA

8.12.1 OMEGA Corporation Information

8.12.2 OMEGA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 OMEGA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 OMEGA Product Description

8.12.5 OMEGA Recent Development

8.13 Yuancheng Cable

8.13.1 Yuancheng Cable Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yuancheng Cable Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Yuancheng Cable Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Yuancheng Cable Product Description

8.13.5 Yuancheng Cable Recent Development

8.14 ARi Industries

8.14.1 ARi Industries Corporation Information

8.14.2 ARi Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 ARi Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 ARi Industries Product Description

8.14.5 ARi Industries Recent Development

8.15 Chromalox

8.15.1 Chromalox Corporation Information

8.15.2 Chromalox Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Chromalox Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Chromalox Product Description

8.15.5 Chromalox Recent Development

8.16 MI Cable Technologies

8.16.1 MI Cable Technologies Corporation Information

8.16.2 MI Cable Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 MI Cable Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 MI Cable Technologies Product Description

8.16.5 MI Cable Technologies Recent Development

8.17 Eltherm

8.17.1 Eltherm Corporation Information

8.17.2 Eltherm Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Eltherm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Eltherm Product Description

8.17.5 Eltherm Recent Development

8.18 Okazaki Manufacturing Company

8.18.1 Okazaki Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

8.18.2 Okazaki Manufacturing Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Okazaki Manufacturing Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Okazaki Manufacturing Company Product Description

8.18.5 Okazaki Manufacturing Company Recent Development

8.19 Hanhe Cable

8.19.1 Hanhe Cable Corporation Information

8.19.2 Hanhe Cable Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Hanhe Cable Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Hanhe Cable Product Description

8.19.5 Hanhe Cable Recent Development

8.20 Conax Technologies

8.20.1 Conax Technologies Corporation Information

8.20.2 Conax Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Conax Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Conax Technologies Product Description

8.20.5 Conax Technologies Recent Development

8.21 Trasor Corp.

8.21.1 Trasor Corp. Corporation Information

8.21.2 Trasor Corp. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Trasor Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Trasor Corp. Product Description

8.21.5 Trasor Corp. Recent Development

8.22 AEI Cables

8.22.1 AEI Cables Corporation Information

8.22.2 AEI Cables Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 AEI Cables Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 AEI Cables Product Description

8.22.5 AEI Cables Recent Development

8.23 Teltech

8.23.1 Teltech Corporation Information

8.23.2 Teltech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Teltech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Teltech Product Description

8.23.5 Teltech Recent Development

8.24 Doncaster Cables

8.24.1 Doncaster Cables Corporation Information

8.24.2 Doncaster Cables Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Doncaster Cables Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Doncaster Cables Product Description

8.24.5 Doncaster Cables Recent Development

8.25 Temptek Technologies

8.25.1 Temptek Technologies Corporation Information

8.25.2 Temptek Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Temptek Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Temptek Technologies Product Description

8.25.5 Temptek Technologies Recent Development

8.26 Taisuo Technology

8.26.1 Taisuo Technology Corporation Information

8.26.2 Taisuo Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Taisuo Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Taisuo Technology Product Description

8.26.5 Taisuo Technology Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Sales Channels

11.2.2 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Distributors

11.3 Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Mineral Insulated Metal Sheathed Cables Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. the company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), experts resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc industries experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D), professional survey team (the team member with more than 3 years market survey experience and more than 2 years depth expert interview experience). Excellent data analysis team (SPSS statistics and PPT graphics process team).