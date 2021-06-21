Global Navigation Satellite System Market Size to Reach $386.78 Bn by 2027; Partnership between Bayerische and Dailmarfor Autonomous Cars to Favor Growth

The global navigation satellite system market size is expected to reach USD 386.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period. The progression in smartphone technologies and digitalization can be vital factors augmenting the growth of the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Global Navigation Satellite System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Global Constellations, Regional Constellations, Satellite-Based Augmentations), By Application (Rail, Road, Aviation, Maritime, LBS, Time Synch, Agriculture, Surveying and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 161.27 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus catastrophe has caused the world’s economy to tumble down. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Get Sample PDF Brochure (Includes COVID-19 Impact Analysis):

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/global-navigation-satellite-system-gnss-market-103433

List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Navigation Satellite System Market are:

Qualcomm Inc. (The U.S.)

Texas Instrument (The U.S.)

Trimble Inc. (The U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (The U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (The U.S.)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Furuno Electric (Japan)

Laird Plc. (The UK)

Cobham Plc. (The UK)

Harris Corporation (The U.S.)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Other Players



The report on the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) market covers:

Extensivestudy of all the sections in the market

Illuminatingfacts and figures

Growth exhibitors and inhibitors

Information about key players

Market Driver:

Wide-ranging Commercial Applications of GNSS to Propel Growth

The growing adoption of GNSS in precision agriculture for enhanced agriculture production, better crop yield, and low emission effect will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. The utilization of GPS in GNSS in several sectors such as maritime, military, geometrics, railways, and aviation will further incite the development of the industry in the foreseeable future. The growing cognizance about GNSS in agriculture and farming owing to its benefits such as assistance with optimal path and digital displays for reducing risks of overlapping will create lucrative opportunities.

Moreover, the utilization of GNSS in automatic steering and biomass monitoring, soil condition monitoring, forest management, virtual fencing, and livestock tracking will fuel its demand in agriculture. Furthermore, the increasing application of GNSS in aircraftperformance-based navigation for safety, efficiency, and reliable operation will further enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the increasing implementation of 5G, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial automation will enhance the growth of the market. Likewise, the high adoption of consumer electronic devices will accelerate the demand of GNSS in the foreseeable future.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Navigation Satellite System Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Navigation Satellite System Market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Veterinary Ultrasound Devices Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Veterinary Ultrasound Devices Market

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/global-navigation-satellite-system-gnss-market-103433

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major OEMs to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of the driver advisory system (DAS) in rail applications to optimize traffic flow, less energy, and low cost. The growing implementation of (PTC)positive train control in the US will promote the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of major components manufacturers in the region. The increasing adoption of GNSS in the road, Surveying, and maritime applications will further enhance the development of the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to flourish during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for electronic devices, smartphones, and positioning devices. The growing focus towards robust navigation satellites by India will propel the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

October 2019: Texas Instruments, U.S. based company registered a patent for the GNSS signal tracking receiver. A GNSS receiver is developed to track low power GNSS satellite signals, which includes a frequency locked loop (FLL) to measures a current doppler frequency of the satellite signal.



Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Navigation Satellite System Market Impact of COVIC-19 Pandemic on the Global Navigation Satellite System Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact

Global Navigation Satellite System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Global Constellations Regional Constellations Satellite-based Augmentation



TOC Continued…!!!

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Global Navigation Satellite System Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/global-navigation-satellite-system-gnss-market-103433

View Related Reports:

https://www.ateambook.com/blogs/1132/Global-Medical-Coatings-Market-2020-Key-Players-Industry-Size-Share

https://network.counselindia.com/read-blog/5838

https://expressafrica.et/read-blog/7221

https://selfieoo.com/read-blog/9414

https://www.juvitor.com/blogs/view/1380

http://cinebook.in/read-blog/6578

https://articles87.com/medical-coatings-market-to-hit-usd-7990-0-million-by-2027-growing-number-of-minimally-invasive-procedures-to-spur-business-opportunities-says-fortune-business-insights/

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: