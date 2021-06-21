 Vesical Catheter Market Highlights in COVID-19 Pandemic | Revenue, Future Growth, Key Competitors and Forecast to 2027

The global vesical catheter market size is projected to expand in the coming years on account of increasing geriatric population worldwide, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Vesical Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Intermittent Catheter, External Catheters, Others), By Applications (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the number of persons aged 60 and above will cross the 2-billion-mark by 2050, with older persons outnumbering children aged 10 years and below by 2030. Older persons are highly susceptible to urinary disorders, diseases, and infections owing to the weakening of bladder muscles, which causes urine retention. Bacterial growth in the retained urine leads to infections, which is further aggravated by a diminished immune system. Medical devices such as vesical catheters will play a key role in efficiently and effectively treating urological disorders in old people and with growing number of aged persons, the demand for such devices is likely to escalate in the foreseeable future.

The unprecedented health-economic emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unparalleled upheavalsacross industries, with some suffering more than the others. Businesses are either operating on losses with no credit help from banks or have been shut down entirely. To enable your business to survive these trying times, Fortune Business Insights™ offers comprehensive market research reports based on our experience and expertise. These reports contain a detailed impact analysis of coronavirus pandemic on the market of your concern.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/vesical-catheter-market-103125

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Granular assessment of the various segments of the market;

Valuable insights into the regional opportunities impacting the market; and

Holistic examination of the major market players and their dominant strategies.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vesical-catheter-market-103125

Market Restraint

Side Effects Associated with Vesical Catheters May Hamper Growth

One of the top factors that may affect the vesical catheter market growth is the spreading awareness about the potential side effects associated with these devices. According to the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK, the most common side effect or risk involved with vesical catheters, especially in-dwelling catheters, is urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs typically manifest in the form of high temperature, pain around the groin area, cause confusion, and induce shivering in the body. Another notable side effect occurs in the form of bladder spasms, which have the effect similar to that caused by stomach cramps. The pain is a result of the bladder trying to squeeze out the catheter balloon. In addition, accumulation of blood or any debris in the catheter tube can block the drainage system of the catheter, cause leakage, and lead to infection. Thus, the high probability of contracting healthcare-associated UTIs may inhibit patients from adopting treatments involving indwelling vesical catheters.

Regional Insights

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Ensure Dominant Position of North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the vesical catheter market share in the forthcoming years, primarily owing to the well-established and robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced technologies for urological conditions and presence of several key market players will further boost the regional market.

Rising incidence of urological diseases, growing geriatric population, and rapid advancements in healthcare technologies will allow Europe to secure second-leading position after North America in the global market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer highly lucrative opportunities to market players on account of increasing prevalence of urinary infections, rising number of older persons, and improving purchasing power that is spiking the demand for modern healthcare devices and solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies to Concentrate on Developing Holistic Solutions for Urological Disorders

The dynamics of the vesical catheter market are constantly changing as giant companies such as Medtronic and Cook arefully concentrating on developing comprehensive solutions for treating complex urological diseases and disorders. Development of such devices and solutions is allowing key players to amplify their business horizons, build a robust line-up of products, and entrench their position in the market and the medical device industry, by extension.

Industry Developments:

August 2019: Camstent, a UK-based catheter specialist, developed a catheter coated with a bacteria-repelling coating to prevent the development of Catheter Acquired Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI). The coating will be engineered for silicone and silicone-based medical devices and company has applied for regulatory approval for its solution in Europe and in the United States.

Camstent, a UK-based catheter specialist, developed a catheter coated with a bacteria-repelling coating to prevent the development of Catheter Acquired Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI). The coating will be engineered for silicone and silicone-based medical devices and company has applied for regulatory approval for its solution in Europe and in the United States. February 2019: Ideal Medical Solutions, a medical device distributor company based in the UK, launched UroShield, a clip-on device developed by the company that can be attached onto any catheter. The device prevents bacteria build-up in the catheter and thus minimizes the risk of the patient contracting CAUTI.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Vesical Catheter Market Report:

Wellspect HealthCare

Holister Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

Braun Melsungen AG

R. Bard

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

1 Vesical Catheter Introduction

2 Market Analysis by Type

3 Market Analysis by Applications

4 Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2020-2026)

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Opportunities

5.2 Market Risk

5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Vesical Catheter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

1 Global Vesical Catheter Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

2 Global Vesical Catheter Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3 Market Concentration Rate

3.1 Top 3 Vesical Catheter Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.2 Top 6 Vesical Catheter Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Vesical Catheter Market Analysis by Regions

1 Global Vesical Catheter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

1.1 Global Vesical Catheter Sales and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

1.2 Global Vesical Catheter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2020-2019)

2 North America Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

3 Europe Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4 Asia-Pacific Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5 South America Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

6 Middle East and Africa Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5 North America Vesical Catheter by Country

1 North America Vesical Catheter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

1.1 North America Vesical Catheter Sales and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

1.2 North America Vesical Catheter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

2 United States Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

3 Canada Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4 Mexico Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

8 South America Vesical Catheter by Country

1 South America Vesical Catheter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

1.1 South America Vesical Catheter Sales and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

1.2 South America Vesical Catheter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

2 Brazil Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

3 Argentina Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4 Colombia Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Vesical Catheter by Countries

1 Middle East and Africa Vesical Catheter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

1.1 Middle East and Africa Vesical Catheter Sales and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

1.2 Middle East and Africa Vesical Catheter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2020-2019)

2 Saudi Arabia Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

3 Turkey Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

4 Egypt Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

5 Nigeria Vesical Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2019)

10 Vesical Catheter Market In Developing Countries

11 South America Vesical Catheter Market Analysis by Countries

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Industry Outlook

1 Market Driver Analysis

1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

1.3 Market Trends Analysis

2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

3 News of Product Release

14 Global Vesical Catheter Market Forecast

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Continued…

Incase of any queires, speak to our Industry Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vesical-catheter-market-103125

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

About the Author

Name: ShantanuAyachit

ShantanuAyachit is part of a talented team of content writers working in Fortune Business Insights™, one of the most promising market research firms in the industry. He has experience in developing quality content and is currently involved in writing articles, press releases, and blogs for the company. He is highly motivated and enjoys putting ideas and thoughts into words to enable the reader to experience a seamless perusal.