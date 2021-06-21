2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2027 | Mitsubishi Chemical, MGC, Kuraray

“

The report titled Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mitsubishi Chemical, MGC, Kuraray, LG, Dow, Basf, Evonik, Formosa, Hefa Chem, Jiangsu Sanyi

Market Segmentation by Product: Acetone Cyanohydrin Method

Isobutylene Oxidation Method



Market Segmentation by Application: Ester Synthesis

Coating Field

Adhesive Field

Textile Field

Others



The 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Overview

1.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Product Overview

1.2 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acetone Cyanohydrin Method

1.2.2 Isobutylene Oxidation Method

1.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid by Application

4.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ester Synthesis

4.1.2 Coating Field

4.1.3 Adhesive Field

4.1.4 Textile Field

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid by Country

5.1 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid by Country

6.1 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid by Country

8.1 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Business

10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.2 MGC

10.2.1 MGC Corporation Information

10.2.2 MGC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 MGC 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 MGC Recent Development

10.3 Kuraray

10.3.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kuraray Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kuraray 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kuraray 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.4 LG

10.4.1 LG Corporation Information

10.4.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LG 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LG 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 LG Recent Development

10.5 Dow

10.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Dow 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Dow 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 Dow Recent Development

10.6 Basf

10.6.1 Basf Corporation Information

10.6.2 Basf Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Basf 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Basf 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 Basf Recent Development

10.7 Evonik

10.7.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.7.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Evonik 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Evonik 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.8 Formosa

10.8.1 Formosa Corporation Information

10.8.2 Formosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Formosa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Formosa 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 Formosa Recent Development

10.9 Hefa Chem

10.9.1 Hefa Chem Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hefa Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hefa Chem 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hefa Chem 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 Hefa Chem Recent Development

10.10 Jiangsu Sanyi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jiangsu Sanyi 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jiangsu Sanyi Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Distributors

12.3 2-Methyl-Acrylic Acid Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

