Mineral Water Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 | , Danone, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Bisleri International

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Mineral Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Mineral Water data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Mineral Water Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Mineral Water Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Mineral Water market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Mineral Water market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
, Danone, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Bisleri International, Suntory Water Group, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, Hildon, Tynant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Ganten, Cestbon, Kunlun Mountain, Blue Sword, Laoshan Water, Al Ain Water, NEVIOT, Rayyan Mineral Water Co
Market Segment by Product Type:
, Natural Mineral Water, Man-made Mineral Water
Market Segment by Application:
, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Retailers, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Mineral Water market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mineral Water market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mineral Water market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mineral Water market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mineral Water market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mineral Water Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Natural Mineral Water
1.2.3 Man-made Mineral Water
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Grocery Stores
1.3.5 Online Retailers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Mineral Water Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Mineral Water Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Mineral Water, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Mineral Water Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Mineral Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Mineral Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Mineral Water Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Mineral Water Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Mineral Water Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Mineral Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Mineral Water Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Mineral Water Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Mineral Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Mineral Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mineral Water Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Mineral Water Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Mineral Water Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Mineral Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Mineral Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Mineral Water Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mineral Water Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Mineral Water Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Mineral Water Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Mineral Water Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Mineral Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Mineral Water Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Mineral Water Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Mineral Water Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Mineral Water Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Mineral Water Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Mineral Water Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Mineral Water Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Mineral Water Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Mineral Water Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Mineral Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Mineral Water Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Mineral Water Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Mineral Water Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Mineral Water Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Mineral Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Mineral Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Danone
12.1.1 Danone Corporation Information
12.1.2 Danone Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Danone Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Danone Mineral Water Products Offered
12.1.5 Danone Recent Development
12.2 Nestle
12.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Nestle Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Nestle Mineral Water Products Offered
12.2.5 Nestle Recent Development
12.3 Coca-Cola
12.3.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
12.3.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Coca-Cola Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Coca-Cola Mineral Water Products Offered
12.3.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
12.4 Bisleri International
12.4.1 Bisleri International Corporation Information
12.4.2 Bisleri International Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Bisleri International Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Bisleri International Mineral Water Products Offered
12.4.5 Bisleri International Recent Development
12.5 Suntory Water Group
12.5.1 Suntory Water Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Suntory Water Group Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Suntory Water Group Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Suntory Water Group Mineral Water Products Offered
12.5.5 Suntory Water Group Recent Development
12.6 Gerolsteiner
12.6.1 Gerolsteiner Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gerolsteiner Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Gerolsteiner Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Gerolsteiner Mineral Water Products Offered
12.6.5 Gerolsteiner Recent Development
12.7 Ferrarelle
12.7.1 Ferrarelle Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ferrarelle Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ferrarelle Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ferrarelle Mineral Water Products Offered
12.7.5 Ferrarelle Recent Development
12.8 Hildon
12.8.1 Hildon Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hildon Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hildon Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Hildon Mineral Water Products Offered
12.8.5 Hildon Recent Development
12.9 Tynant
12.9.1 Tynant Corporation Information
12.9.2 Tynant Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tynant Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Tynant Mineral Water Products Offered
12.9.5 Tynant Recent Development
12.10 Master Kong
12.10.1 Master Kong Corporation Information
12.10.2 Master Kong Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Master Kong Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Master Kong Mineral Water Products Offered
12.10.5 Master Kong Recent Development
12.11 Danone
12.11.1 Danone Corporation Information
12.11.2 Danone Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Danone Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Danone Mineral Water Products Offered
12.11.5 Danone Recent Development
12.12 Wahaha
12.12.1 Wahaha Corporation Information
12.12.2 Wahaha Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Wahaha Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Wahaha Products Offered
12.12.5 Wahaha Recent Development
12.13 Ganten
12.13.1 Ganten Corporation Information
12.13.2 Ganten Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Ganten Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Ganten Products Offered
12.13.5 Ganten Recent Development
12.14 Cestbon
12.14.1 Cestbon Corporation Information
12.14.2 Cestbon Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Cestbon Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Cestbon Products Offered
12.14.5 Cestbon Recent Development
12.15 Kunlun Mountain
12.15.1 Kunlun Mountain Corporation Information
12.15.2 Kunlun Mountain Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Kunlun Mountain Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Kunlun Mountain Products Offered
12.15.5 Kunlun Mountain Recent Development
12.16 Blue Sword
12.16.1 Blue Sword Corporation Information
12.16.2 Blue Sword Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Blue Sword Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Blue Sword Products Offered
12.16.5 Blue Sword Recent Development
12.17 Laoshan Water
12.17.1 Laoshan Water Corporation Information
12.17.2 Laoshan Water Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Laoshan Water Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Laoshan Water Products Offered
12.17.5 Laoshan Water Recent Development
12.18 Al Ain Water
12.18.1 Al Ain Water Corporation Information
12.18.2 Al Ain Water Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Al Ain Water Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Al Ain Water Products Offered
12.18.5 Al Ain Water Recent Development
12.19 NEVIOT
12.19.1 NEVIOT Corporation Information
12.19.2 NEVIOT Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 NEVIOT Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 NEVIOT Products Offered
12.19.5 NEVIOT Recent Development
12.20 Rayyan Mineral Water Co
12.20.1 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Corporation Information
12.20.2 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Products Offered
12.20.5 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Mineral Water Industry Trends
13.2 Mineral Water Market Drivers
13.3 Mineral Water Market Challenges
13.4 Mineral Water Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Mineral Water Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
