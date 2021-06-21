Mineral Water Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 | , Danone, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Bisleri International

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Mineral Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Mineral Water data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Mineral Water Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Mineral Water Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Mineral Water market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Danone, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Bisleri International, Suntory Water Group, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, Hildon, Tynant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Ganten, Cestbon, Kunlun Mountain, Blue Sword, Laoshan Water, Al Ain Water, NEVIOT, Rayyan Mineral Water Co

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Natural Mineral Water, Man-made Mineral Water

Market Segment by Application:

, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Retailers, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Mineral Water market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mineral Water Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Mineral Water

1.2.3 Man-made Mineral Water

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Grocery Stores

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Mineral Water Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Mineral Water Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Mineral Water, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Mineral Water Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Mineral Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Mineral Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Mineral Water Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Mineral Water Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Mineral Water Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mineral Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Mineral Water Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Mineral Water Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mineral Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Mineral Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mineral Water Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Mineral Water Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Mineral Water Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Mineral Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Mineral Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Mineral Water Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mineral Water Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mineral Water Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Mineral Water Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Mineral Water Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Mineral Water Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Mineral Water Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Mineral Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Mineral Water Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Mineral Water Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Mineral Water Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Mineral Water Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Mineral Water Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Mineral Water Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Mineral Water Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Mineral Water Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Mineral Water Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Mineral Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Mineral Water Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Mineral Water Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Mineral Water Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Mineral Water Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Mineral Water Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Mineral Water Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Mineral Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Mineral Water Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Mineral Water Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mineral Water Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Danone

12.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

12.1.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Danone Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Danone Mineral Water Products Offered

12.1.5 Danone Recent Development

12.2 Nestle

12.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nestle Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nestle Mineral Water Products Offered

12.2.5 Nestle Recent Development

12.3 Coca-Cola

12.3.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

12.3.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Coca-Cola Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Coca-Cola Mineral Water Products Offered

12.3.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

12.4 Bisleri International

12.4.1 Bisleri International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bisleri International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bisleri International Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bisleri International Mineral Water Products Offered

12.4.5 Bisleri International Recent Development

12.5 Suntory Water Group

12.5.1 Suntory Water Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Suntory Water Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Suntory Water Group Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Suntory Water Group Mineral Water Products Offered

12.5.5 Suntory Water Group Recent Development

12.6 Gerolsteiner

12.6.1 Gerolsteiner Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gerolsteiner Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gerolsteiner Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Gerolsteiner Mineral Water Products Offered

12.6.5 Gerolsteiner Recent Development

12.7 Ferrarelle

12.7.1 Ferrarelle Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ferrarelle Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ferrarelle Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ferrarelle Mineral Water Products Offered

12.7.5 Ferrarelle Recent Development

12.8 Hildon

12.8.1 Hildon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hildon Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hildon Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hildon Mineral Water Products Offered

12.8.5 Hildon Recent Development

12.9 Tynant

12.9.1 Tynant Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tynant Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tynant Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tynant Mineral Water Products Offered

12.9.5 Tynant Recent Development

12.10 Master Kong

12.10.1 Master Kong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Master Kong Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Master Kong Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Master Kong Mineral Water Products Offered

12.10.5 Master Kong Recent Development

12.12 Wahaha

12.12.1 Wahaha Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wahaha Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Wahaha Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Wahaha Products Offered

12.12.5 Wahaha Recent Development

12.13 Ganten

12.13.1 Ganten Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ganten Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ganten Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ganten Products Offered

12.13.5 Ganten Recent Development

12.14 Cestbon

12.14.1 Cestbon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Cestbon Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Cestbon Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Cestbon Products Offered

12.14.5 Cestbon Recent Development

12.15 Kunlun Mountain

12.15.1 Kunlun Mountain Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kunlun Mountain Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Kunlun Mountain Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kunlun Mountain Products Offered

12.15.5 Kunlun Mountain Recent Development

12.16 Blue Sword

12.16.1 Blue Sword Corporation Information

12.16.2 Blue Sword Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Blue Sword Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Blue Sword Products Offered

12.16.5 Blue Sword Recent Development

12.17 Laoshan Water

12.17.1 Laoshan Water Corporation Information

12.17.2 Laoshan Water Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Laoshan Water Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Laoshan Water Products Offered

12.17.5 Laoshan Water Recent Development

12.18 Al Ain Water

12.18.1 Al Ain Water Corporation Information

12.18.2 Al Ain Water Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Al Ain Water Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Al Ain Water Products Offered

12.18.5 Al Ain Water Recent Development

12.19 NEVIOT

12.19.1 NEVIOT Corporation Information

12.19.2 NEVIOT Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 NEVIOT Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 NEVIOT Products Offered

12.19.5 NEVIOT Recent Development

12.20 Rayyan Mineral Water Co

12.20.1 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Corporation Information

12.20.2 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Products Offered

12.20.5 Rayyan Mineral Water Co Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Mineral Water Industry Trends

13.2 Mineral Water Market Drivers

13.3 Mineral Water Market Challenges

13.4 Mineral Water Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Mineral Water Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

