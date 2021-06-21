Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 | , HBPO Group, Magna, Valeo, Flex-N-Gate Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Light Vehicle Front End Modules data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, HBPO Group, Magna, Valeo, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun

Market Segment by Product Type:

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others. Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules key players include HBPO Group, Hyundai Mobis, Magna, DENSO, Valeo, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 30%. In terms of product, Passenger Cars is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Sedan, followed by SUV, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market This report focuses on global and United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules market. In 2020, the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market size was US$ 8695 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14370 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027. In United States the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Scope and Market Size Light Vehicle Front End Modules market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For United States market, this report focuses on the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market size by players, by End Users, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States. Segment by End Users, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Application:

, Sedan, SUV, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Introduction

1.2 Market by End Users

1.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size Growth Rate by End Users

1.2.2 Passenger Cars

1.2.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Sedan

1.3.3 SUV

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by End Users (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size by End Users (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by End Users (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by End Users (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by End Users (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, End Users and Application

6.1 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Light Vehicle Front End Modules Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Light Vehicle Front End Modules Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Historic Market Review by End Users (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Market Share by End Users (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Market Share by End Users (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price by End Users (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by End Users (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price Forecast by End Users (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 HBPO Group

12.1.1 HBPO Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 HBPO Group Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.1.5 HBPO Group Recent Development

12.2 Magna

12.2.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.2.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Magna Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Magna Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.2.5 Magna Recent Development

12.3 Valeo

12.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Valeo Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Valeo Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.3.5 Valeo Recent Development

12.4 Flex-N-Gate Corporation

12.4.1 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.4.5 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Recent Development

12.5 DENSO

12.5.1 DENSO Corporation Information

12.5.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DENSO Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 DENSO Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.5.5 DENSO Recent Development

12.6 Calsonic Kansei

12.6.1 Calsonic Kansei Corporation Information

12.6.2 Calsonic Kansei Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Calsonic Kansei Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Calsonic Kansei Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.6.5 Calsonic Kansei Recent Development

12.7 Hyundai Mobis

12.7.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hyundai Mobis Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hyundai Mobis Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hyundai Mobis Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.7.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

12.8 SL Corporation

12.8.1 SL Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 SL Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SL Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SL Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.8.5 SL Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Yinlun

12.9.1 Yinlun Corporation Information

12.9.2 Yinlun Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Yinlun Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Yinlun Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.9.5 Yinlun Recent Development

12.11 HBPO Group

12.11.1 HBPO Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 HBPO Group Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Products Offered

12.11.5 HBPO Group Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Industry Trends

13.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Drivers

13.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Challenges

13.4 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

