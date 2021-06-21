Tactical Data Link Market Size to Reach USD 9.88 Billion by 2027; Driven by High Investments in Product R&D

Market Overview

The global tactical data link market size is projected to reach USD 9.88 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investment in technological intervention will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Tactical Data Link Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Solution (Hardware, and Software), By Platform (Air, Ground, and Sea), By Application (Command & Control, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare, Radio Communication, and Situational Awareness), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027,” the market was worth USD 6.14 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Tactical Data Link Market Research Report are:

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (The U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Viasat, Inc. (The U.S.)



Tactical data link market growth solutions are a communication standard that is widely used across the defense and military sector for the transfer of critical information. Recent technological advances have led to a wider application scope. The ability of tactical data link solutions to operate in real-time will contribute to the growing adoption of the product across the world. The increasing terrorist activities have led to an emphasis on the development of efficient TDL solutions. The increasing emphasis on the R&D of TDL solutions will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The high investment in the product R&D will create several opportunities for the growth of the tactical data link market in the forthcoming years. Increasing international disputes among neighbouring countries across the world will lead to an increased demand for the product across the world.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. In February 2017, the US Navy announced that it has signed a contract with Leonardo Company DRS Technologies Inc. The company announced that the company will deliver a new tactical data link for the next ten years. The contract is said to be worth USD 22 million. US Navy’s latest contract with Leonardo Company DRS will not just help Leonardo generate massive revenue in the coming years, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the other company mergers and collaborations of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the overall tactical data link market in the foreseeable future.

Industry Developments:

May 2017 – Leonardo DRS, a subsidiary of Leonardo SpA announced that it has received several orders for Link-11 and Link-12 communication systems and associated equipment.

