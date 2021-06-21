 Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market | 2021 Healthcare Industry Global Trending Technologies, Development Plans and Future Growth Forecast 2027

The increasing cases of diseases among animals are driving the global veterinary anti-infectives market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), By Drug Class (Antimicrobial Agents, Antiviral Agents, Antifungal Agents, Antiparasitic Agents), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical) By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The surge in pet ownership is expected to promote the growth of the global veterinary anti-infectives market.

According to the report, the increasing prevalence of food-borne disease is expected to boost the global veterinary anti-infectives market revenue. According to a study published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine in 2017, in the United States an estimated 9.4 million cases of the food-borne disease were reported. Of these, 11% were caused by Salmonella and 9% by Campylobacter.

The report provides a broad overview of the veterinary anti-infectives industry. The report also underscores recent developments witnessed in the market. Acquisitions and mergers undertaken by key players in the global veterinary anti-infectives market are elaborated. In addition to this, the report offers insights into growth drivers and restraints influencing the market’s trajectory.

Major Veterinary Anti-Infectives Companies Studied In Report:

Zoetis, Intervet Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Elanco

Vetoquinol S.A.

Bayer AG

and others.

Global Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market Highlights:

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Among Animals Will Boost Growth

The increasing cases of diseases among animals is expected to boost the veterinary anti-infectives market shares during the forecast period. According to World Organisation of Animal Health, foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a transboundary animal disease (TAD) that severely affects the production of livestock and disturbing regional and international trade in animals and animal products. The disease is estimated to affect an estimated 77% of the global livestock population, in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, as well as Latin America in 2019. In addition, growing pet ownershipin the developed and developing countries is also likely to enable the growth of the global veterinary anti-infectives market.

Rising Treatment Costs Will Hamper Growth

Precision Health Technologies received master distributorship for Grazix’s natural animal health products in the North American region from Grazix Animal Health Incorporation and LiveLeaf Incorporation. The distributorship for Grazix’s natural animal health products is expected to propel the growth of the global veterinary anti-infectives market. However, increasing costs of animal testing and veterinary services are factors expected to restrict the growth of the global veterinary anti-infectives market.

Increasing Awareness About Animal Care Will Favor Growth In Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global veterinary anti-infectives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global veterinary anti-infectives market in 2018 and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of animal disease and rising acquisitions among key players. For instance, Zoetis completed the acquisition of Nexvet, a biologic therapeutics company developing a pipeline of monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals in pain and other therapeutic areas.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about animal care, and rising acquisitions among key players. For instance, leading market players are focusing on distribution partnerships in India. The market in Middle East and Africa and Latin America is projected to grow at relatively lower CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Major companies in the globalVeterinary Anti-Infectives Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition.

