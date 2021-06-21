Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Invista, Solvay, Ascend

“

The report titled Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Haili, Huafon, Shenma Industrial, Hualu Hengsheng, Liaoyang Sinopec, Hongye, Tianli, Yangmei Fengxi, Zhejiang Shuyang, Kailuan Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation



Market Segmentation by Application: Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others



The Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Product Overview

1.2 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cyclohexane Oxidation

1.2.2 Cyclohexene Oxidation

1.2.3 Phenol Hydrogenation

1.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid by Application

4.1 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Nylon 6,6

4.1.2 Polyurethanes

4.1.3 Adipic Esters

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid by Country

5.1 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid by Country

6.1 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid by Country

8.1 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Business

10.1 Invista

10.1.1 Invista Corporation Information

10.1.2 Invista Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Invista Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Invista Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 Invista Recent Development

10.2 Solvay

10.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.2.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Solvay Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Invista Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.3 Ascend

10.3.1 Ascend Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ascend Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ascend Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ascend Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 Ascend Recent Development

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BASF Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Development

10.5 Radici

10.5.1 Radici Corporation Information

10.5.2 Radici Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Radici Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Radici Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 Radici Recent Development

10.6 Asahi Kasei

10.6.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.6.2 Asahi Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Asahi Kasei Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Asahi Kasei Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.7 Lanxess

10.7.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lanxess Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lanxess Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.8 Haili

10.8.1 Haili Corporation Information

10.8.2 Haili Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Haili Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Haili Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 Haili Recent Development

10.9 Huafon

10.9.1 Huafon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Huafon Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Huafon Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Huafon Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 Huafon Recent Development

10.10 Shenma Industrial

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shenma Industrial Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shenma Industrial Recent Development

10.11 Hualu Hengsheng

10.11.1 Hualu Hengsheng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hualu Hengsheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hualu Hengsheng Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hualu Hengsheng Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.11.5 Hualu Hengsheng Recent Development

10.12 Liaoyang Sinopec

10.12.1 Liaoyang Sinopec Corporation Information

10.12.2 Liaoyang Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Liaoyang Sinopec Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Liaoyang Sinopec Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.12.5 Liaoyang Sinopec Recent Development

10.13 Hongye

10.13.1 Hongye Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hongye Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hongye Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hongye Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.13.5 Hongye Recent Development

10.14 Tianli

10.14.1 Tianli Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tianli Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tianli Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tianli Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.14.5 Tianli Recent Development

10.15 Yangmei Fengxi

10.15.1 Yangmei Fengxi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yangmei Fengxi Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yangmei Fengxi Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yangmei Fengxi Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.15.5 Yangmei Fengxi Recent Development

10.16 Zhejiang Shuyang

10.16.1 Zhejiang Shuyang Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zhejiang Shuyang Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Zhejiang Shuyang Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Zhejiang Shuyang Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.16.5 Zhejiang Shuyang Recent Development

10.17 Kailuan Group

10.17.1 Kailuan Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kailuan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Kailuan Group Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Kailuan Group Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Products Offered

10.17.5 Kailuan Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Distributors

12.3 Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”