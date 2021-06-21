4-Aminobutyric Acid Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical

“

The report titled Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 4-Aminobutyric Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 4-Aminobutyric Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Bloomage Freda Biopharm

Market Segmentation by Product: Chemical Synthesis

Biological Fermentation



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Health

Animal Feeds

Others



The 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 4-Aminobutyric Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 4-Aminobutyric Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 4-Aminobutyric Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Overview

1.1 4-Aminobutyric Acid Product Overview

1.2 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.2 Biological Fermentation

1.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 4-Aminobutyric Acid Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 4-Aminobutyric Acid Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 4-Aminobutyric Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 4-Aminobutyric Acid as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 4-Aminobutyric Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 4-Aminobutyric Acid Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid by Application

4.1 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals & Health

4.1.3 Animal Feeds

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 4-Aminobutyric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid by Country

5.1 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid by Country

6.1 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid by Country

8.1 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 4-Aminobutyric Acid Business

10.1 Pharma Foods International

10.1.1 Pharma Foods International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pharma Foods International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Pharma Foods International 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Pharma Foods International 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 Pharma Foods International Recent Development

10.2 Kyowa Hakko

10.2.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kyowa Hakko Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kyowa Hakko 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Pharma Foods International 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development

10.3 Sekisui Chemical

10.3.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sekisui Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sekisui Chemical 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sekisui Chemical 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs

10.4.1 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs Recent Development

10.5 Shanghai Richen

10.5.1 Shanghai Richen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shanghai Richen Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shanghai Richen 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shanghai Richen 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 Shanghai Richen Recent Development

10.6 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech

10.6.1 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Recent Development

10.7 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech

10.7.1 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Recent Development

10.8 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology

10.8.1 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Recent Development

10.9 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical

10.9.1 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 4-Aminobutyric Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Bloomage Freda Biopharm

10.11.1 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bloomage Freda Biopharm 4-Aminobutyric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bloomage Freda Biopharm 4-Aminobutyric Acid Products Offered

10.11.5 Bloomage Freda Biopharm Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 4-Aminobutyric Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 4-Aminobutyric Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 4-Aminobutyric Acid Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 4-Aminobutyric Acid Distributors

12.3 4-Aminobutyric Acid Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

