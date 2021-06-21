Road Bikes Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 | , Giant, Trek, Merida, Scott Sports, Accell Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Road Bikes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Road Bikes data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Road Bikes Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Road Bikes Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Road Bikes market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Road Bikes market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Giant, Trek, Merida, Scott Sports, Accell Group, Fuji Bikes, Specialized, Dorel Industries, Cube, Grimaldi Industri, Derby Cycle, Hero Cycles, Look Cycle, Xidesheng Bicycle, Shanghai Phoenix, KHS, Trinx Bikes, Atlas Cycles, Laux Bike

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Aluminum Road Bike, Carbon Fiber Road Bike, Others

Market Segment by Application:

, Transportation Tools, Racing

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Road Bikes market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Road Bikes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Road Bikes market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Road Bikes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road Bikes market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Road Bikes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Road Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aluminum Road Bike

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Road Bike

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Road Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation Tools

1.3.3 Racing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Road Bikes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Road Bikes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Road Bikes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Road Bikes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Road Bikes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Road Bikes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Road Bikes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Road Bikes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Road Bikes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Road Bikes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Road Bikes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Road Bikes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Road Bikes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Road Bikes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Road Bikes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Road Bikes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Road Bikes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Road Bikes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Road Bikes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Road Bikes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Road Bikes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Road Bikes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Road Bikes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Road Bikes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Road Bikes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Road Bikes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Road Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Road Bikes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Road Bikes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Road Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Road Bikes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Road Bikes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Road Bikes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Road Bikes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Road Bikes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Road Bikes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Road Bikes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Road Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Road Bikes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Road Bikes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Road Bikes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Road Bikes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Road Bikes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Road Bikes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Road Bikes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Road Bikes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Road Bikes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Road Bikes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Road Bikes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Road Bikes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Road Bikes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Road Bikes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Road Bikes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Road Bikes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Road Bikes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Road Bikes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Road Bikes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Road Bikes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Road Bikes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Road Bikes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Road Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Road Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Road Bikes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Road Bikes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Road Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Road Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Road Bikes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Road Bikes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Road Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Road Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Road Bikes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Road Bikes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Road Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Road Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Road Bikes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Road Bikes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Road Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Road Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Road Bikes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Road Bikes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Giant

12.1.1 Giant Corporation Information

12.1.2 Giant Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Giant Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Giant Road Bikes Products Offered

12.1.5 Giant Recent Development

12.2 Trek

12.2.1 Trek Corporation Information

12.2.2 Trek Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Trek Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Trek Road Bikes Products Offered

12.2.5 Trek Recent Development

12.3 Merida

12.3.1 Merida Corporation Information

12.3.2 Merida Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Merida Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Merida Road Bikes Products Offered

12.3.5 Merida Recent Development

12.4 Scott Sports

12.4.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

12.4.2 Scott Sports Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Scott Sports Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Scott Sports Road Bikes Products Offered

12.4.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

12.5 Accell Group

12.5.1 Accell Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Accell Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Accell Group Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Accell Group Road Bikes Products Offered

12.5.5 Accell Group Recent Development

12.6 Fuji Bikes

12.6.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fuji Bikes Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fuji Bikes Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fuji Bikes Road Bikes Products Offered

12.6.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Development

12.7 Specialized

12.7.1 Specialized Corporation Information

12.7.2 Specialized Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Specialized Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Specialized Road Bikes Products Offered

12.7.5 Specialized Recent Development

12.8 Dorel Industries

12.8.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dorel Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dorel Industries Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dorel Industries Road Bikes Products Offered

12.8.5 Dorel Industries Recent Development

12.9 Cube

12.9.1 Cube Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cube Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cube Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cube Road Bikes Products Offered

12.9.5 Cube Recent Development

12.10 Grimaldi Industri

12.10.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information

12.10.2 Grimaldi Industri Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Grimaldi Industri Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Grimaldi Industri Road Bikes Products Offered

12.10.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Development

12.11 Giant

12.11.1 Giant Corporation Information

12.11.2 Giant Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Giant Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Giant Road Bikes Products Offered

12.11.5 Giant Recent Development

12.12 Hero Cycles

12.12.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hero Cycles Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hero Cycles Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hero Cycles Products Offered

12.12.5 Hero Cycles Recent Development

12.13 Look Cycle

12.13.1 Look Cycle Corporation Information

12.13.2 Look Cycle Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Look Cycle Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Look Cycle Products Offered

12.13.5 Look Cycle Recent Development

12.14 Xidesheng Bicycle

12.14.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information

12.14.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Xidesheng Bicycle Products Offered

12.14.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Development

12.15 Shanghai Phoenix

12.15.1 Shanghai Phoenix Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Phoenix Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Phoenix Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai Phoenix Products Offered

12.15.5 Shanghai Phoenix Recent Development

12.16 KHS

12.16.1 KHS Corporation Information

12.16.2 KHS Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 KHS Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 KHS Products Offered

12.16.5 KHS Recent Development

12.17 Trinx Bikes

12.17.1 Trinx Bikes Corporation Information

12.17.2 Trinx Bikes Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Trinx Bikes Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Trinx Bikes Products Offered

12.17.5 Trinx Bikes Recent Development

12.18 Atlas Cycles

12.18.1 Atlas Cycles Corporation Information

12.18.2 Atlas Cycles Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Atlas Cycles Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Atlas Cycles Products Offered

12.18.5 Atlas Cycles Recent Development

12.19 Laux Bike

12.19.1 Laux Bike Corporation Information

12.19.2 Laux Bike Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Laux Bike Road Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Laux Bike Products Offered

12.19.5 Laux Bike Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Road Bikes Industry Trends

13.2 Road Bikes Market Drivers

13.3 Road Bikes Market Challenges

13.4 Road Bikes Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Road Bikes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

