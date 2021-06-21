Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 | Vehicle-to-grid, or V2G technology, is defined as a system that is capable of controlling the bidirectional flow of electricity between the vehicle and the grid. Electricity flows from the grid to the vehicle to charge the battery. Also

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Japan Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

Vehicle-to-grid, or V2G technology, is defined as a system that is capable of controlling the bidirectional flow of electricity between the vehicle and the grid. Electricity flows from the grid to the vehicle to charge the battery. Also, electricity can flow back from the vehicle to the grid when required. A majority of the time, electric vehicles are not in use. During this idle time, the batteries of these vehicles can be utilized for supplying electricity back to the grid. Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) key players include NUVVE, Enel Energia , Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 85%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, having a total share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Bidirectional V2G is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Battery Electric Vehicles, followed by Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicles. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market The global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market size is projected to reach US$ 857.9 million by 2027, from US$ 21 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 73.0% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Breakdown Data by Type, Unidirectional V2G, Bidirectional V2G Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Breakdown Data by Application, Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicles Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, NUVVE, Enel Energia, Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, Tennet, Fermata Energy, KEPCO, EDF Energy, Tokyo Electric Power, ActewAGL

, Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicles Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, NUVVE, Enel Energia, Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, Tennet, Fermata Energy, KEPCO, EDF Energy, Tokyo Electric Power, ActewAGL

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

