Automotive Adhesives Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 | , Henkel, Sika, Dow Chemical, 3M, Huntsman

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automotive Adhesives data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Automotive Adhesives Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Automotive Adhesives Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Adhesives market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Adhesives market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Henkel, Sika, Dow Chemical, 3M, Huntsman, Wacker-Chemie, Arkema Group, BASF, Lord, PPG Industries, H.B. Fuller, ITW, Hubei Huitian, Ashland, ThreeBond

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Urethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Others

Market Segment by Application:

, Body-in-White, Interior & Exterior, Fixed Glass, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Adhesives market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Adhesives market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Adhesives market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Urethane

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Body-in-White

1.3.3 Interior & Exterior

1.3.4 Fixed Glass

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Adhesives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automotive Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automotive Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Taiwan

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.2 Sika

12.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sika Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sika Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Sika Recent Development

12.3 Dow Chemical

12.3.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dow Chemical Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dow Chemical Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

12.4 3M

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3M Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 3M Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 3M Recent Development

12.5 Huntsman

12.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.5.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.6 Wacker-Chemie

12.6.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wacker-Chemie Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Development

12.7 Arkema Group

12.7.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arkema Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BASF Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 BASF Recent Development

12.9 Lord

12.9.1 Lord Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lord Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lord Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lord Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Lord Recent Development

12.10 PPG Industries

12.10.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.11 H.B. Fuller

12.11.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.11.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives Products Offered

12.11.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.12 ITW

12.12.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.12.2 ITW Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ITW Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ITW Products Offered

12.12.5 ITW Recent Development

12.13 Hubei Huitian

12.13.1 Hubei Huitian Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hubei Huitian Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hubei Huitian Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hubei Huitian Products Offered

12.13.5 Hubei Huitian Recent Development

12.14 Ashland

12.14.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Ashland Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ashland Products Offered

12.14.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.15 ThreeBond

12.15.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

12.15.2 ThreeBond Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ThreeBond Products Offered

12.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Adhesives Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Adhesives Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Adhesives Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Adhesives Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

