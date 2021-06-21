Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market 2021 Key Industry Applications, Consumer Trends, Major Companies Growth and Sales Volume – Dyson, Philips, Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro), Electrolux, Nilfisk, Tti

The global Household Vacuum Cleaners market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the USA and the world. In just a short period of time, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Household Vacuum Cleaners market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Household Vacuum Cleaners market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive market research report on the Household Vacuum Cleaners market.

Post-COVID Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Condition

Just like all the markets in the world, the Household Vacuum Cleaners market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Household Vacuum Cleaners market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Household Vacuum Cleaners market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the Household Vacuum Cleaners market.

Market Companies & its Growth Statistics

The following players hold a major share of the Household Vacuum Cleaners market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Household Vacuum Cleaners market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.

Key Market Companies covered in this Research Report:

Dyson, Philips, Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro), Electrolux, Nilfisk, Tti

Send An Enquiry To Get Customization on this Research Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/enquiry-before-buying/131594

Market Segmentation

There are multiple segments in the global Household Vacuum Cleaners market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Household Vacuum Cleaners market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Household Vacuum Cleaners’s various market segments.

This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Horizontal Vacuum Cleaner, Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Market Segmentation by Key Applications:

Carpet Cleaning, Hard Floor Cleaning

Market Regions

The global Household Vacuum Cleaners market takes a lot of its cues from the USA market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the USA market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Household Vacuum Cleaners market. Since lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Household Vacuum Cleaners market and its facts and figures.

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) covered in this Research Report are as follows:

What are the growth opportunities in the global Household Vacuum Cleaners market?

What’s the top-performing product segment in the market?

In the next few years, which regional market will be leading the global growth and sales?

What application segment will maintain consistent growth in the long run?

What are the new and emerging business opportunities in the Household Vacuum Cleaners market?

What are the upcoming challenges for the key companies in the Household Vacuum Cleaners market?

Who all are the key stakeholders and decision-makers in the Household Vacuum Cleaners market?

Which industry trends are responsible for the consistent market growth across the world?

What will be the key business decisions to sustain growth in the Household Vacuum Cleaners market?

How will the Household Vacuum Cleaners market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition in 2021?

Explore Full Report on Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-household-vacuum-cleaners-market-research-report-2021-professional-edition/131594

Key Chapters From The Table of Content (TOC):

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Household Vacuum Cleaners Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Horizontal Vacuum Cleaner

1.4.3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Carpet Cleaning

1.5.3 Hard Floor Cleaning

1.5.4 Pet Hair Cleaning

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

1.8.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Household Vacuum Cleaners Business

16.1 Dyson

16.1.1 Dyson Company Profile

16.1.2 Dyson Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.1.3 Dyson Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Philips

16.2.1 Philips Company Profile

16.2.2 Philips Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.2.3 Philips Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro)

16.3.1 Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro) Company Profile

16.3.2 Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro) Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.3.3 Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro) Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Electrolux

16.4.1 Electrolux Company Profile

16.4.2 Electrolux Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.4.3 Electrolux Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Nilfisk

16.5.1 Nilfisk Company Profile

16.5.2 Nilfisk Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.5.3 Nilfisk Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 TTI

16.6.1 TTI Company Profile

16.6.2 TTI Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.6.3 TTI Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 SEB

16.7.1 SEB Company Profile

16.7.2 SEB Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.7.3 SEB Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Bissell

16.8.1 Bissell Company Profile

16.8.2 Bissell Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.8.3 Bissell Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Miele

16.9.1 Miele Company Profile

16.9.2 Miele Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.9.3 Miele Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Bosch

16.10.1 Bosch Company Profile

16.10.2 Bosch Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.10.3 Bosch Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Panasonic

16.11.1 Panasonic Company Profile

16.11.2 Panasonic Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.11.3 Panasonic Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Midea

16.12.1 Midea Company Profile

16.12.2 Midea Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.12.3 Midea Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Oreck

16.13.1 Oreck Company Profile

16.13.2 Oreck Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.13.3 Oreck Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Goodway

16.14.1 Goodway Company Profile

16.14.2 Goodway Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.14.3 Goodway Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Numatic

16.15.1 Numatic Company Profile

16.15.2 Numatic Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.15.3 Numatic Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 Rubbermaid

16.16.1 Rubbermaid Company Profile

16.16.2 Rubbermaid Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.16.3 Rubbermaid Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.17 Hoover

16.17.1 Hoover Company Profile

16.17.2 Hoover Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.17.3 Hoover Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.18 Haier

16.18.1 Haier Company Profile

16.18.2 Haier Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.18.3 Haier Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.19 Karcher

16.19.1 Karcher Company Profile

16.19.2 Karcher Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.19.3 Karcher Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.20 Sanitaire

16.20.1 Sanitaire Company Profile

16.20.2 Sanitaire Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.20.3 Sanitaire Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.21 iRobot

16.21.1 iRobot Company Profile

16.21.2 iRobot Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.21.3 iRobot Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.22 Fimap

16.22.1 Fimap Company Profile

16.22.2 Fimap Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.22.3 Fimap Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.23 Royal

16.23.1 Royal Company Profile

16.23.2 Royal Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.23.3 Royal Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.24 lindhaus

16.24.1 lindhaus Company Profile

16.24.2 lindhaus Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.24.3 lindhaus Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.25 Arcelik

16.25.1 Arcelik Company Profile

16.25.2 Arcelik Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.25.3 Arcelik Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.26 Pacvac

16.26.1 Pacvac Company Profile

16.26.2 Pacvac Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.26.3 Pacvac Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.27 Zelmer

16.27.1 Zelmer Company Profile

16.27.2 Zelmer Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.27.3 Zelmer Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.28 Columbus

16.28.1 Columbus Company Profile

16.28.2 Columbus Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.28.3 Columbus Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.29 LG

16.29.1 LG Company Profile

16.29.2 LG Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.29.3 LG Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.30 Truvox International

16.30.1 Truvox International Company Profile

16.30.2 Truvox International Household Vacuum Cleaners Product Specification

16.30.3 Truvox International Household Vacuum Cleaners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 Household Vacuum Cleaners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 Household Vacuum Cleaners Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Household Vacuum Cleaners

17.4 Household Vacuum Cleaners Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 Household Vacuum Cleaners Distributors List

18.3 Household Vacuum Cleaners Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Household Vacuum Cleaners (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Household Vacuum Cleaners (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Household Vacuum Cleaners (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World Household Vacuum Cleaners Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Household Vacuum Cleaners by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

REPORT CUSTOMIZATION: Although, Market Research Port has tried its very best to cover every minor and major detail in the research report on Household Vacuum Cleaners market, we still believe that every business investor or an industry user may have their own specific requirements. Keeping this in mind, we can provide customization on this report and cover your additional or extra requirements in the report.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their research reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for information accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/