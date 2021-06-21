Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Business Opportunities 2027

The global metformin hydrochloride tablets market size is projected to grow dramatically in the coming years owing to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes worldwide, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metformin Hydrochloride – Immediate-release, Metformin Hydrochloride – Extended-release), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reveals that roughly 463 million adults around the world are living with diabetes at present, with the incidence of type 2 diabetes escalating in most parts of the globe. Moreover, according to the IDF data, approximately 374 million people are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Metformin hydrochloride tablets have been found to be effective in controlling blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. This mainly occurs as metformin improves the response of the bodies of such persons to their own insulin, lowering the amount of sugar produced by the liver and reducing the quantity of sugar absorbed by the intestines. Thus, medications based on metformin hydrochloride are widely prescribed for persons with type 2 diabetes, which bodes well for this market.

Market Restraint

Potential Side Effects of Metformin May Inhibit Market Growth

One of the major obstacles facing the metformin hydrochloride tablets market growth is the potentially serious side effects that metformin can have in diabetics. For example, excessive intake of metformin can lead to lactic acidosis, which is a grave medical emergency characterized by breathing trouble, vomiting, dizziness, muscle pain, sudden reddening of skin, and extreme tiredness. Moreover, several preexisting conditions can elevate the risk of lactic acidosis while one is on metformin medications. For instance, if a person has heart problems, it is advisable to avoid metformin as the heart is unable to send sufficient blood to the kidneys, which are the primary organs removing metformin from the body. Another serious condition associated with metformin is the sudden drop in vitamin B12 levels in the body, which can lead to lightheadedness and fatigue. In rare cases, overconsumption of metformin can cause anemia. Growing awareness about these side effects may lower demand for metformin hydrochloride tablets.

Regional Insights

High Incidence of Type 2 Diabetes to Drive the North America Market

North America is poised to lead the metformin hydrochloride tablets market share in the coming years on account of persistently high prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the region. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the 34 million diabetics in the US, roughly 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes.

In Europe, on the other hand, growth will be dominated by the rapidly increasing geriatric population and availability of advanced therapies and medications for managing diabetes in the region. The market in Asia Pacific will be characterized by the rising prevalence of diabetes, growing number of older persons, and penetration of advanced medications such as metformin hydrochloride tablets for diabetes treatment.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the Global Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Industry.

Proactive Measures by Key Players to Instill Consumer Confidence

Key players in this market are focused on developing innovative metformin-based medications and treatments to meet the increasing demand for efficient diabetes management. In some rare incidents, however, companies have had to take a proactive stance, if they find that their offerings may cause harm to patients. Such measures are crucial for these players as it strengthens trust and confidence in the company and enhances its reputation in the market.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Lupin Pharmaceuticals voluntarily recalled its Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, the generic variant of Fortamet. The announcement was made following the FDA’s analysis that revealed that a specific batch of the medication exceeded the Acceptable Daily Intake Limit for the impurity N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

Lupin Pharmaceuticals voluntarily recalled its Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, the generic variant of Fortamet. The announcement was made following the FDA’s analysis that revealed that a specific batch of the medication exceeded the Acceptable Daily Intake Limit for the impurity N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). April 2020: Norway-based VistinPharma announced investment of approximately NOK 100 million to double the manufacturing capacity and construct a second production line at its metformin facility at Kragerø. The expansion is aimed at meeting the surging demand for metformin from the domestic pharmaceuticals industry.

List of Companies Profiled in the Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market Report:

VistinPharma AS

Shandong Keyuan Pharmaceutical Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market?

