Next-generation Sequencing market 2021: Global Technology, Segmentation, Growth, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics.
Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:
The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.
- Illumina
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Roche
- Agilent Technologies
- QIAGEN
- BGI
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Macrogen, Inc.
- PierianDx
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test
- Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries
- New Product Launch
- Startups with their Funding Overview
- Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Products
- Instruments & Software
- Consumables
- Services
- Products
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Diagnostics
- Research
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Research Institutes
- Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Contract Research Organization (CROs)
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
