Kiosks Market Size, Overview, Segmentation And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global kiosks market is anticipated to rise at a stellar CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. In 2018, the market was worth USD 16.88 Bn and is estimated to reach USD 45.73 Bn by 2027. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Kiosks Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Retail Kiosks, Financial Kiosks, QSR Kiosks, Tickets & Billing Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks & Others), By End-Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/ Telecommunication & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2027” highlights key trends prevailing in the market. Kiosks are primarily used in businesses as they offer information and application on several sectors including entertainment, education, commerce, and others. It is estimated that kiosks can help businesses grow as a kiosks system enhances customer buying experience, saves time & cost, and increases customer base. In addition to this, kiosk machines are a great way to feature a new product or service, thus helping in branding and advertising. Spurred by these benefits, the kiosks market demand is expected to spur in the foreseeable future. Customers now demand interactive features while making a purchase decision, which is encouraging companies to adopt kiosk technology. This, in turn, will foster the kiosks market growth over the projected horizon.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/kiosks-market-101374

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

The integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2027. Additionally, rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global market.

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global market

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/10/1913649/0/en/Kiosks-Market-Projected-to-Exhibit-a-CAGR-of-13-3-Increasing-Focus-on-Customer-Engagement-to-Favor-the-Market-Growth-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

Segmentation

1. By Type

Retail Kiosks

Financial Kiosks

QSR Kiosks

Tickets & Billing Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Self Service Kiosks

Others

2. By End-Use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Hospitality

Entertainment & Gaming

Airports & Hotels

IT/ Telecommunication

Others

3. By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Order Complete Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101374

Top Players in the market

Meridian Kiosks

Olea Kiosks In

ZIVELO

KIOSK Information Systems

SITA

Embross

REDYREF

Europe and North America to Witness the Highest Demand for Kiosks

Europe and North America are estimated to be the prime contributors to the global kiosks market between 2018 and 2027. The market is expected to dominate in these two regions owing to the rising adoption of advanced technology. People in these two regions prefer to visit stores that don’t include interaction with sales personnel. This factor is expected to spur the kiosks market share in these two regions. Banks in rural areas lack advanced banking infrastructure. As kiosks are economically viable, banks can employ kiosks to expand their services and increase their customer base.

The kiosks market in Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit considerable growth in the forecast horizon. Countries such as India, Japan, and China are adopting self-service kiosks to assist customer engagement. This, as a result, will positively impact the kiosks market revenue.

Request for customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/kiosks-market-101374

TABLE OF CONTENT:

5. Global Kiosks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (USD Mn and Million Units)

5.2.1. Retail Kiosks

5.2.2. Financial Kiosks

5.2.3. QSR Kiosks

5.2.4. Tickets & Billing Kiosks

5.2.5. Information Kiosks

5.2.6. Self Service Kiosks

5.2.7. Others

5.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (USD Mn)

5.3.1. Retail

5.3.2. BFSI

5.3.3. Hospitality

5.3.4. Entertainment & Gaming

5.3.5. Airports & Hotels

5.3.6. IT/ Telecommunication

5.3.7. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (USD Mn)

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Middle East and Africa

5.4.5. Latin America

6. North America Kiosks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (USD Mn and Million Units)

6.2.1. Retail Kiosks

6.2.2. Financial Kiosks

6.2.3. QSR Kiosks

6.2.4. Tickets & Billing Kiosks

6.2.5. Information Kiosks

6.2.6. Self Service Kiosks

6.2.7. Others

6.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (USD Mn)

6.3.1. Retail

6.3.2. BFSI

6.3.3. Hospitality

6.3.4. Entertainment & Gaming

6.3.5. Airports & Hotels

6.3.6. IT/ Telecommunication

6.3.7. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (USD Mn)

6.4.1. United States

6.4.2. Canada

7. Europe Kiosks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (USD Mn and Million Units)

7.2.1. Retail Kiosks

7.2.2. Financial Kiosks

7.2.3. QSR Kiosks

TOC Continued….!

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Machinery & Equipment” Industry)

View Related Reports:

Virtual Fitting Room Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope

Recruitment Software Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2025

Cybersecurity Market Size Report, Trend, COVID19 Impact, Industry Outlook, Derive Growth, Share, Revenue Forecast to 2028

Video Conferencing Market Size, Industry Share, Total Revenue Growth Rate by Key Players Forecast Till 2027

Semiconductor Market Top Companies Data 2021, Industry Share, Demand and Revenue Growth Opportunities

Smart Building Market Revenue Growth Forecast by Applications, Regional Demand & Top Industry Players till 2026

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]