Corneal Topography Systems Market Will Gain From The Rising Prevalence Of Eye Disorders, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as corneal injuries is driving the global “corneal topography systems market”, share, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Corneal Topography Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type of Product (Placido-Based Systems, Evaluation-Based Systems, Interferometric Systems, Others), By Application (Corneal Disorders, Cataract Surgery Evaluation, Contact Lens Fitting, Post-Refractive Surgery Evaluation, Post-Penetrating Keratoplasty), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Growing technological advancement is expected to contribute significantly to the global corneal topography systems market.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Will Support Growth In North America

Geographically, the global corneal topography systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global corneal topography systems market owing to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, well-established healthcare system and increasing healthcare expenditure. Quick access to advanced technologies along with the rising incidence of diabetic individuals will further augment the growth the global corneal topography systems market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest emerging market due to increasing incidence and awareness of ophthalmic disorders. The growing access to advanced technologies and the increasing patient pool is predicted to enable growth in Asia Pacific. Growing geriatric population, increasing disposable incomes and developing healthcare systems will also aid the growth of the global corneal topography systems market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and the Middle East markets are still in the development phase, owing to the cost associated with corneal topography systems.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Corneal Topography Systems Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

[NIDEK

ZEISS International

TOPCON CORPORATION

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

OCULUS

Cassini Technologies

Optos

Aeon Imaging

Rising Demand For Preventive Care Will Offer Growth Opportunities

The increasing cases of eye disorders such as astigmatism, cataracts and corneal injuries & deformities are likely to boost the global corneal topography systems market growth. Growing geriatric population and rising diabetic patient pool are factors predicted to augment the growth of the global corneal topography systems market. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), cases of cataracts registered in the U.S.were more than 24.4 million with of age limit of 40 years old and above.

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies as well as the rising cases of sickness leading to eye diseases is expected further contribute to the global corneal topography systems market revenue. The escalating demand for preventive medical care and rising awareness regarding eye health is expected to encourage the global corneal topography systems market growth. In a survey published by the American Refractive Surgery Council (ARSC), the procedure of LASIK has a success rate of 99% achieving a 20/40 vision and 90% achieving a 20/20 vision. Moreover, recent product launch by leading players is also likely to aid the growth of the global corneal topography systems market.

For instance, Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the launch of next generation of personalized LASIK treatment with the product launch of iDESIGN Refractive Studio. InDesign Refractive Studio is the only FDA approved to use the topography-integrated, wavefront-guided technology and can be used for a number of indications such as myopia, hyperopia, and mixed astigmatism. However, the expensiveness of corneal topography and unreliability of corneal topography systems, as well as limited awareness, are factors expected to boost the global corneal topography systems market shares.

Global Corneal Topography Systems Market Segmentation

By Type of Product

Placido-Based Systems

Evaluation-Based Systems

Interferometric Systems

Others

By Application

Corneal Disorders

o Corneal Deformities

o Corneal Abrasions

o Irregular Astigmatism

o Post Corneal Transplants

o Other Corneal Diseases

Cataract Surgery Evaluation

Contact Lens Fitting

Post-Refractive Surgery Evaluation

Post-Penetrating Keratoplasty

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

