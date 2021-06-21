Sinuscopes Market | 2021 Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2027

Increasing cases of sinus surgeries around the world are driving the global surgeries market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sinuscopes Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Diameter (2.7mm, 4mm, 7mm, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, ENT specialty clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing technical advancement in sinuscopes is contributing significantly to the global sinuscopes market.

Launch of MiniFESS Surgical Instruments and FocEss Sinuscopes by Entellus Medical, Inc. Will Foster GrowthCreate Growth Opportunities

Entellus Medical, Inc., a medical technology company unveiled a total of eleven new products with the release of its MiniFESS family of products and its FocESS Sinuscopes. The products are intended to benefit a number of patients with its enhanced and improved healthcare office-based treatment. The launch of the new products is predicted to support the growth of the global sinuscopes market owing to the development and design of the products for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in patients. Furthermore, approval by the FDA for new products is also predicted to contribute to global sinuscopes revenue. For instance, Schoelly Fiberoptic Gmbh received FDA approval for the new product “Schoelly Sinuscope” indicated to be used in rhinology, otolaryngology, reconstructive and endoscopic plastic surgery. Moreover, the acquisition by leading market players is also expected to stimulate growth of the global sinuscopes market. For instance, Stryker announced the completion of the acquisition of Entellus Medical, Inc.

Leading Players operating in the Sinuscopes Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Stryker,

Cogentix Medical,

Olympus,

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.,

Vimex Sp. Z o.o.,

Happersberger otopront GmbH,

Optim LLC,

Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh,

GAES,

Co. Ltd.,

Schölly Fiberoptic Gmbh

Rising Technological Advancement Will Facilitate Growth

A variety of sinuscopes are available in the market with a directional view ranging from 0° to 90° accompanied by a camera for taking images. Sinuscopes are easily autoclavable to prevent the risk of infection. The surge in several ENT clinics is a factor predicted to aid growth of the global sinuscopes market. Further, increasing cases of sinus surgeries is also predicted to stimulate growth of the global sinuscopes market. The presence of local manufacturers and also rising technological advancement in sinuscopes is also likely to boost the global sinuscopes shares. In addition, rising need for nasal imaging and availability of camera fitted sinuscopes are also expected to augment the growth of the global sinuscopes market.However, lack of trained professionals for operating sinuscopes in underdeveloped countries is one of the major reason that is likely to hamper the growth of the global sinuscopes market.

Presence of Leading Manufacturer Will Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the global sinuscopes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, is expected to dominate the global sinuscopes market during the forecast period owing to the presence of qualified professionals and a strong presence of prominent manufacturers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of adults diagnosed with sinusitis are nearly 30.8 million, which is one of the key factors for the growth of sinuscopes market in North America. The sinuscopes market in Europe and the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising number of government-aided ENT clinics and improving health infrastructure.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global sinuscopes market are Stryker, Cogentix Medical, Olympus, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Vimex Sp. Z o.o., Happersberger otopront GmbH, Optim LLC, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh, GAES, Medstar. Co. Ltd., Schölly Fiberoptic Gmbh and other players.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Rigid

Flexible

By Diameter

2.7mm

4mm

7mm

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

ENT specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

