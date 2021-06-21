Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market is Expected to Grow as Healthcare Facilities Become More Accessible Worldwide, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising prevalence of Pompe disease and increasing investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure are chief drivers of the global Pompe disease treatment market. Fortune Business Insights in its latest study, titled “Pompe Disease Treatment Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT), Chaperone-Advanced Replacement Therapy (CART), Others), By Rout of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), By Distribution channel (Hospital & Clinics Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” offers insights into various factors enabling growth in the global market.

The report offers a comprehensive market overview, highlighting growth drivers and key restraints impacting the market’s investment feasibility. It categorizes the market on the basis of various criteria and studies factors supporting growth of the market within these segments. The report highlights hidden opportunities with the global Pompe disease treatment market. It covers the most current data available on the market thus, compiling a detailed market analysis. It is therefore intended assist market players in creating their corporate strategies.

Expansion of Healthcare Networks to Boost Growth Opportunities

In the coming years, the Pompe disease treatment market is expected to witness a major surge in growth rate. Expansion of healthcare networks will pave way for the market’s growth in emerging nations. According to a latest study, approximately 1 among 40,000 infants in the United States is born with Pompe disease and predictions indicate a surge in incidence in the near future. Against this backdrop, experts foresee higher growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The rising investment in research and development activities is another factor, which is expected to boost the market. These research and development activities mostly focus on enzyme replacement and gene therapies. In addition to this, the increasing demand for enzyme replacement therapy will enable growth in the market in the coming years.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Pompe Disease Treatment Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Pompe Disease Treatment Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Pompe Disease Treatment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Genzyme Corporation

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc

Valerion Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics

EpiVax, Inc

Oxyrane

Sangamo Therapeutics

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America Emerges as Lucrative Market

Regionally, North America has emerged as one of the key regional markets for Pompe disease treatment. Because a high number of people in the region can bare Pompe disease treatment cost, North America is touted as a lucrative market. As per the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, the incidence of Pompe disease in the U.S. is nearly one in 28,000. In addition to this, the demand in Asia Pacific is expected to rise considerably. Factors such as the increasing awareness about the disease and improved accessibility to modern healthcare will favor the market’s growth in the region.

The report provides an in-depth overview on the global market and key regions it covers. Factors boosting growth across these regions are studied at length. In addition to this, the report discusses key industry developments, leaving a lasting impact on the global market. Some of the key industry developments discussed in this report include:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval to the Breakthrough Therapy Designation by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Clinical trials begun by the Duke University and the Duke University Health System in 2018. These trials focus on Pompe disease gene therapy.

In addition to discussing key industry developments, the report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the Pompe disease treatment market.

Key Segmentation:

By Treatment

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT)

Chaperone-Advanced Replacement Therapy (CART)

Others

By Rout of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution channel

Hospital & Clinics Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Pompe Disease Treatment Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

