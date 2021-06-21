Global Life Science Instrumentation Market to Derive Growth from the Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases, says Fortune Business Insights

The global life science instrumentation market will benefit from recent advancements in the life science instrumentation industry. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Life Science Instrumentation Market”, Share and Global Trend By Technology (PCR, Spectroscopy, Microscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Next-generation sequencing (NGS), Flow Cytometry, Centrifuges), By Application (Clinical and Diagnostic, Research), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Academic & Research institutions) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will grow considerably in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.
The increased prevalence of chronic conditions in developed as well as developing nations has created the demand for life science instrumentation. The severity of chronic diseases, combined with the need for early diagnosis and treatment will aid the growth of the global life science instrumentation market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increased awareness regarding early detection and treatment of chronic diseases will contribute to the demand for life science instrumentation across the world. Fortune Business Insights has included several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global life science instrumentation market in recent years. Additionally, the report provides forecast values for the market through extensive research analysis methods.
Life science Instrumentation Industry Will Derive Growth from New Products
The increased patient pool for chronic diseases and other severe diseases has created the demand for efficient treatment and diagnosis methods. Life science instrumentation has provided the answer to the growing patient needs, which in turn, has aided the growth of the companies operating in this market. Encouraged by the high demand, companies are focused on introducing new products and incorporating latest technologies in order to suffice the increased consumer needs. Among the several life science instrumentation market growth stimulators, Fortune Business Insights has labelled the increasing number of product launches as one of the leading factors accounting for market growth. In February 2019, Tecan announced the launch of a new product aimed at enhancing the overall operation of library preparation kits. Tecan’s NGS DreamPrep will significantly reduce the total time required for preparing libraries and also help increase the accuracy and efficiency of test results. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Tecan’s latest product will help the company generate substantial life science instrumentation market revenue in the coming years, and subsequently aid growth of the global market.
Leading Players operating in the Life Science Instrumentation Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Danaher,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,
- Merck & Co., Inc.,
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.,
- Illumina, Inc.,
- PerkinElmer, Inc.,
- BD, Bruker,
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.
North America Likely to Emerge as One of the Leading Regions
The growing adoption of advanced product launches and the trends of modern technologies has opened the doors for rapid growth of the life science instrumentation market in North America. The report explains in detail, the reasons behind North America’s recent market dominance. Similarly, the report provides segmentation of the global life science instrumentation market based on regional demographics and categorizes the market in major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Fortune Business Insights, through its extensive research analysis techniques, predicts that the life science instrumentation market in Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years, among all regions.
Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Segmentation
By Technology
- PCR
- Spectroscopy
- Microscopy
- Chromatography
- Electrophoresis
- Next-generation sequencing (NGS)
- Flow Cytometry
- Centrifuges
- Others
By Application
- Clinical and Diagnostic
- Research
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Academic & Research institutions
- Others
By Geography
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
