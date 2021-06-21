Food Re-close Pack Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027| Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Macfarlane Labels Ltd, Sonoco Products Co.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Food Re-close Pack market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Food Re-close Pack market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Food Re-close Pack market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Food Re-close Pack market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Food Re-close Pack market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Food Re-close Pack market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Food Re-close Pack market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Food Re-close Pack Market Research Report: Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Macfarlane Labels Ltd, Bemis Company Inc., Essentra plc, Bostik (Arkema Group), Avery Dennison Corp., ANL plastics N.V., Coveris, Etik Ouest

Global Food Re-close Pack Market by Type: Flexible re-close pack, Rigid re-close pack

Global Food Re-close Pack Market by Application: HDPE, PP, PET, PVC, Others

The global Food Re-close Pack market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Food Re-close Pack market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Food Re-close Pack market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Food Re-close Pack market.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Food Re-close Pack market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Food Re-close Pack market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Food Re-close Pack market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Food Re-close Pack market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Food Re-close Pack market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Food Re-close Pack Market Overview

1.1 Food Re-close Pack Product Overview

1.2 Food Re-close Pack Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flexible re-close pack

1.2.2 Rigid re-close pack

1.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Food Re-close Pack Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Food Re-close Pack Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Food Re-close Pack Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Food Re-close Pack Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Food Re-close Pack Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Food Re-close Pack Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Re-close Pack Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Food Re-close Pack Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food Re-close Pack as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Re-close Pack Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Food Re-close Pack Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Food Re-close Pack Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Food Re-close Pack by Application

4.1 Food Re-close Pack Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 HDPE

4.1.2 PP

4.1.3 PET

4.1.4 PVC

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Food Re-close Pack Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Food Re-close Pack by Country

5.1 North America Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Food Re-close Pack by Country

6.1 Europe Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Food Re-close Pack by Country

8.1 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Re-close Pack Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Re-close Pack Business

10.1 Amcor Ltd.

10.1.1 Amcor Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amcor Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amcor Ltd. Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amcor Ltd. Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.1.5 Amcor Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 Sonoco Products Co.

10.2.1 Sonoco Products Co. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sonoco Products Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sonoco Products Co. Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amcor Ltd. Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.2.5 Sonoco Products Co. Recent Development

10.3 Macfarlane Labels Ltd

10.3.1 Macfarlane Labels Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 Macfarlane Labels Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Macfarlane Labels Ltd Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Macfarlane Labels Ltd Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.3.5 Macfarlane Labels Ltd Recent Development

10.4 Bemis Company Inc.

10.4.1 Bemis Company Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bemis Company Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bemis Company Inc. Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bemis Company Inc. Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.4.5 Bemis Company Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Essentra plc

10.5.1 Essentra plc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Essentra plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Essentra plc Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Essentra plc Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.5.5 Essentra plc Recent Development

10.6 Bostik (Arkema Group)

10.6.1 Bostik (Arkema Group) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bostik (Arkema Group) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bostik (Arkema Group) Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bostik (Arkema Group) Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.6.5 Bostik (Arkema Group) Recent Development

10.7 Avery Dennison Corp.

10.7.1 Avery Dennison Corp. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Avery Dennison Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Avery Dennison Corp. Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Avery Dennison Corp. Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.7.5 Avery Dennison Corp. Recent Development

10.8 ANL plastics N.V.

10.8.1 ANL plastics N.V. Corporation Information

10.8.2 ANL plastics N.V. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ANL plastics N.V. Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ANL plastics N.V. Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.8.5 ANL plastics N.V. Recent Development

10.9 Coveris

10.9.1 Coveris Corporation Information

10.9.2 Coveris Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Coveris Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Coveris Food Re-close Pack Products Offered

10.9.5 Coveris Recent Development

10.10 Etik Ouest

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Food Re-close Pack Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Etik Ouest Food Re-close Pack Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Etik Ouest Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Food Re-close Pack Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Food Re-close Pack Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Food Re-close Pack Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Food Re-close Pack Distributors

12.3 Food Re-close Pack Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

