Sodium Fluorosilicate Market Size to Expand Radically; Inflated Demand for Glass and Ceramics to Intensify Business & Global Forecast 2027

The increasing application of cement additives is expected to boost the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, title “Sodium Fluorosilicate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Less or equals to 99% Purity, Greater or equals to 99% Purity), By Application (Enamel Industry, Glass Industry, Cement Additives, Refractory Materials, Fluoride Chemicals, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The booming glass industry is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Market Driver :

Thriving Glass Manufacturing Industry to Aid Expansion

The growing utilization of Sodium fluorosilicate in fertilizers can have an excellent impact on the global market. The increasing demand for cement additives, refractory material, and glass are expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. Sodium fluorosilicate is a white powder that is used as a fluoridating agent for drinking water and in porcelain enamels. Sodium fluorosilicate is employed for opacification the production of vitreous enamels and opalescent glass. It is also used as a lice insecticide, drug for veterinary purposes, and rodenticide. Furthermore, the ongoing partnerships and acquisitions among major companies is expected to foster healthy growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, Prayon Company announced that it has acquired Ecophoss.a. The agreement allows the expansion of TechnophosJSCo’s industrialized prototype plant, located in Varna. Ecophos’ suggested method portfolio is supplementary to that provided by Prayon through its copyright division, and will continue to support them in parallel specificities.

Regional Analysis :

Surging Ceramics Industry to Promote Development in North America

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for a share in the global market during the forecast period owing to growing inflated demand in the region. The growing use of insecticides in agriculture is expected to drive the market growth in the region.The emergence of a greater number of producers and manufactures of sodium fluorosilicate can have an excellent effect on the market. The Chinese government intends to improve China’s the sodium fluorosilicate production, which, in turn, is expected to foster growth in the region. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from the manufacturing of glass and ceramics. The growing industrialization and urbanization is expected to further enable expansion of the market in the region. The increasing use in consumer goods, paints and coatings, and water treatment applications can elevate the market in Europe. The Middle East and Africa is expected to expand radically during the forecast period. Moreover, strict legislation and consumption of sodium fluorosilicate in GCC countries can further escalate business in the Middle East and Africa.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Sodium Fluorosilicate Market:

KC Industries

Derivados del Flúor

Fluorine Industry Environmental

Yunnan Yuntianhua

XinfudiKeji

Prayon SA

Kailin

DFD Chemical

SinochemYunlong

Hubei Yihua Chemical

