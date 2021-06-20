2021 Australia Lending Landscape Market Report-by Application Analysis, End Users, Regions and Forecast to 2022

However, the improvement in the overall health of the economy, coupled with increasing income levels and declining unemployment, is expected to impact the growth in total loan balances outstanding in the coming years. Additionally, high household debt is diminishing consumers capacity for acquiring loans and thus affecting the growth of the countrys loans market.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Australias lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal loan, and mortgage loan markets by covering market size, competitors market share, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights on the commercial lending segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in the countrys retail lending segment.

– Credit card balances outstanding in Australia recorded a CAGR of -0.5% during 2014-18. This was due to the cap imposed on credit card interchange fees by the central bank, coupled with government reforms to tighten credit limit increases by banks.

– The personal loan market in Australia recorded a CAGR of 0.7% during 2014-18, with low interest rates the key factor driving choice of provider.

– Mortgage balances grew by 4.9% in 2018, mainly due to low house prices and stringent regulations implemented by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

