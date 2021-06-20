Allergic Rhiniti Market Report-Growth Rate, Revenue Status, Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Regional Overview

The research reports on Allergic Rhiniti Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Allergic Rhiniti Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Allergic Rhiniti Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Allergic rhinitis (AR) is a chronic inflammatory condition of the nasal mucosa, caused by immunoglobulin E (IgE)-mediated early-phase and late-phase hypersensitivity responses (Scadding, 2015). AR symptoms include rhinorrhea, nasal obstruction and blockage, nasal itching, and repetitive sneezing (Scadding, 2015; National Health Services, 2019). It is being increasingly recognized that if AR is poorly managed, it can have a major impact on quality of life, emotional well-being, sleep, daily activities, and productivity. AR is also associated with considerable economic burden (Linneberg et al., 2016)..

ReportnReports epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals to build the forecast for the The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident, 12-month diagnosed prevalent, and 12-month total prevalent cases of AR in the 7MM.

The following data describes epidemiology of AR. GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of AR in the 7MM from 5,621,030 cases in 2018 to 5,660,994 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.07% during the forecast period. The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR in the 7MM are expected to increase from 76,455,380 cases in 2018 to 77,778,250 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.17%. The 12-month total prevalent cases of AR are also expected to increase from 149,371,883 cases in 2018 to 151,702,573 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.16%. AR is more common in women than men and is more common in the younger age groups. These trends are reflected in GlobalDatas forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, and prevalent cases for the 7MM.

– The Allergic Rhinitis (AR) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of AR in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, 12-month total prevalent cases, and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR segmented by sex, and age (ages ?5 years) in these markets. The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR are further segmented by severity (mild and moderate/severe), by type of allergen (grass pollen, birch pollen, cypress pollen, other tree pollen, ragweed pollen, other weed pollen, house dust mite), by comorbdities (asthma, atopic dermatitis, allergic conjunctivitis, pharyngitis, sinusitis, anxiety, depression), and by type of AR (seasonal and perennial).

– The allergic rhinitis epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

– The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Allergic Rhinitis: Executive Summary

2.1 Related Reports

2.2 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for AR (2018-2028)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of AR

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of AR

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of AR

3.5.4 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AR

3.5.5 Age-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AR

3.5.6 Sex-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AR

3.5.7 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AR by Severity

3.5.8 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AR by Type of Allergen

3.5.9 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of AR

3.5.10 Age-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of AR

3.5.11 Sex-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of AR

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of Analysis

4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 Primary Research – KOLs Interviewed for This Report

4.3 About the Authors

4.3.1 Epidemiologist

4.3.2 Reviewers

4.3.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.3.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

and more…