Tensiometer Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players – Data Physics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany)

On the basis of product, the optical tensiometer segment accounted for the largest share of the global tensiometer market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of optical tensiometers in manufacturing industries and the rising need to improve product quality in the early R&D phase.

“The global tensiometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%.”

The global tensiometer market size is projected to reach USD 151 million by 2024 from USD 103 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The market for tensiometer is primarily driven by the rising need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. The need to improve patient safety and the favorable government and private support for HCIT will also contribute to market growth. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth.

The leading players in this market include KRÜSS GmbH (Germany), Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), Data Physics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc.Oy (Finland).

“In 2018, the optical tensiometers segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

“In 2018, the chemical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of industry, the chemical industry segment accounted for the largest share of the global tensiometer market in 2018.The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the need to ensure high-quality products and the increasing demand for the characterization of surface interaction analysis of chemical compounds.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries, increasing number of healthcare and life science facilities, increasing R&D spending in the chemical and oil & gas industries, increasing research activities, and growing requirements for regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.

The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–30%

By Designation: C-level–30%, Director Level–45%, and Others–25%

C-level–30%, Director Level–45%, and Others–25% By Region: North America–25%, Europe–35%, Asia Pacific–30%,Latin America–5%, Middle East & Africa–5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various tensiometers and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the tensiometer market for different segments such as product,industry,and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Optical and Force Tensiometers Market Overview

4.2 APAC: Optical and Force Tensiometers Market, By Industry (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Optical and Force Tensiometers Market

4.4 Regional Mix: Optical and Force Tensiometers Market

4.5 Optical and Force Tensiometers Market: Developing vs Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Improve Product Quality and Manufacturing Processes

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.2.2 New Application Areas

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Reluctance to Switch From Conventional Methods

5.2.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Personnel

6 Optical and Force Tensiometers Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Tensiometers

6.2.1 Optical Tensiometers Dominate the Market, By Product

6.3 Force Tensiometers

6.3.1 Capability to Analyze Single Fibers and Loose Powder are Driving the Use of Force Tensiometers

6.4 Volumetric Tensiometers

6.4.1 Rising Need for Quality Checks and Routine Measurement of Surface Tension in Liquid Samples is Driving the Market Growth

6.5 Bubble Pressure Tensiometers

6.5.1 Technological Advancements in Bubble Pressure Tensiometers Will Increase Their Adoption Among End Users

6.6 Accessories

7 Optical and Force Tensiometers Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Industry

7.2.1 Chemical Forms the Largest Industry Segment of the Optical and Force Tensiometers Market

7.3 Oil & Gas Industry

7.3.1 Growth in the Number of New Oil & Gas Fields to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Energy Industry

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Saving Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Optical and Force Tensiometers

7.5 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

7.5.1 Stringent Safety Regulations & Increasing R&D Expenditure are the Key Factors Driving Market Growth

7.6 Medical Device Industry

7.6.1 Growing Focus on Wettability and Biocompatibility of Medical Implants to Support Market Growth

7.7 Cosmetic Industry

7.7.1 Need to Maintain Compliance With Regulatory Guidelines is Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.8 Other Industries

8 Optical and Force Tensiometers Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 China Dominates the APAC Optical and Force Tensiometers Market

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of Tensiometers in Manufacturing Industries—Major Factor Driving Market Growth

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Regulatory Requirements for Healthcare Products to Drive Market Growth

8.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Increasing Acceptance for New Technologies is Driving the Market for Optical and Force Tensiometers in the US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Growing Chemical and Energy Industries in Canada Help to Propel Market Growth

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Optical and Force Tensiometers in Europe

8.4.2 France

8.4.2.1 Rising Focus of Government on Research Funding to Support Market Growth

8.4.3 UK

8.4.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Tensiometers and the Need for Quality Control in the Manufacturing Industry are Driving the Market Growth

8.4.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Favorable Government Investments to Support Research Activities in Various Manufacturing Sectors in Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Growing Research Funding to Support Market Growth in the Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.4.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

9.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

9.4.3 Expansions

10 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View)*

10.1 Krüss GmbH

10.2 Biolin Scientific AB

10.3 Dataphysics Instruments GmbH

10.4 Kyowa Interface Science Co, LTD.

10.5 Teclis Scientific

10.6 Henniker Plasma

10.7 LAUDA Scientific

10.8 Rame-Hart Instrument Co.

10.9 USA Kino Industry Co., LTD.

10.10 Nanoscience Instruments

10.11 Dyne Technology LTD.

10.12 APEX Instruments Co. Pvt. LTD.

10.13 ATA Scientific Pty. LTD.

10.14 Cheminstruments, Inc.

10.15 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) LTD.

10.16 Pro-Pack Materials Pte LTD.

10.17 Sita Messtechnik GmbH

10.18 First Ten Angstroms, Inc.

10.19 CSC Scientific Company, Inc.

10.20 Kibron Inc, Oy

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.