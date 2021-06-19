Protein Engineering Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US)

Based on product & service, the protein engineering market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software& services. Instruments formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to technological advancements in mass spectrometry and X-ray crystallography systems and their ability to integrate with other technologies.“The increasing focus on protein-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms is expected to drive the overall growth of the protein engineering market”

The global protein engineering market is estimated to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing investments in synthetic biology and the growing focus on protein-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The major players operating in the global protein engineering market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), and Danaher Corporation (US).

"Instruments segment to account for the largest share of the protein engineering market, by product & service, in 2019"

"Monoclonal antibodies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein engineering market, by protein type, in 2019"

Based on protein type, the protein engineering market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, erythropoietin, interferons, vaccines, colony-stimulating factors, growth hormones, coagulation factors, and other proteins. The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, neurological diseases, and infectious diseases.

"Rational protein design segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the protein engineering market, by technology, in 2019"

Based on technology, the protein engineering market is segmented into rational and irrational protein design. The rational protein design segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period majorly due to the growing use and continuous upgrades of bioinformatics platforms and software for protein analysis.

"North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for protein engineering products and services during the forecast period"

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein engineering market, majorly due to the presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure, and the availability of the latest techniques and instruments for drug discovery research in the region. Also, the increased adoption of biologic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, and interferons for the treatment of chronic diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the North American market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the protein engineering market. Mentioned below is the breakdown of the interviews:

By Respondent Type : Supply Side: 80%, Demand Side: 20%

: Supply Side: 80%, Demand Side: 20% By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, Others: 57%

C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, Others: 57% By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, RoW: 10%

Research Coverage:

The study covers the protein engineering market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different product & service, protein type, technology, end user, and regional segments. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players operating in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will help market leaders as well as new entrants in the market by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall protein engineering market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions for the Study

2.3.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Market, By End User (2018)

4.4 Market, By Region (2018)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Synthetic Biology

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Protein-Based Drug Development By Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

6 Protein Engineering Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Instruments Will Continue to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Consumables in Proteomics Research is Supporting Market Growth

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Software & Services Segment to Witness the Highest Growth Between 2019 and 2024

7 Protein Engineering Market, By Protein Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.2.1 Accurate Binding Capacity and Specificity Have Supported the use of MABs

7.3 Insulin

7.3.1 Increasing Burden of Diabetes has Driven the Demand for Insulin

7.4 Erythropoietins

7.4.1 Continuous Research and Funding to Promote the Growth of Erythropoietins

7.5 Interferons

7.5.1 Rising Anemia Incidence is a Key Driver of the Market for Interferons

7.6 Vaccines

7.6.1 High Incidence of Diseases Such as Hepatitis and Influenza Likely to Boost Market Growth

7.7 Colony-Stimulating Factors

7.7.1 Demand for CSF in Bone and Inflammation Treatment Likely to Boost the Market

7.8 Growth Hormones

7.8.1 Demand for Hormone Therapies Likely to Boost the Market

7.9 Coagulation Factors

7.9.1 The Need to Combat Hemophilia is Expected to be the Primary Growth Driver for This Market Segment

7.10 Other Proteins

8 Protein Engineering Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rational Protein Design

8.2.1 Advancements in Bioinformatics Tools to Propel Market Growth

8.3 Irrational Protein Design/Directed Evolution

8.3.1 This Process Involves a Number of Uncertainties, Which May Limit Market Growth to a Certain Extent

9 Protein Engineering Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies Dominate the Market

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Increasing Need for Outsourcing Protein Engineering Activities to Cros to Support Market Growth

9.4 Academic Research Institutes

9.4.1 Need for Novel Proteins for the Production of Biotherapeutics to Boost Market Growth

10 Protein Engineering Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Patent Expiry and Increasing Research Funds

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 R&D Activities in Research Institutes and Universities to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Strong R&D Base and Presence of Research Centers to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Strong Preclinical Pipeline to Support Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Conference and Events in France Likely to Create Awareness

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives in Genomics and Proteomics are Likely to Support Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Presence of a Favorable Funding Scenario and Collaborations Will Drive Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives Will Propel Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Rank Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

11.3.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.3.2 Visionary Leaders

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.5 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2016–2019)

11.4.2 Product Launches & Enhancements (2016–2019)

11.4.3 Expansions (2016–2019)

11.4.4 Acquisitions (2016–2019)

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View)*

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 Bruker Corporation

12.6 Genscript Biotech Corporation

12.7 Codexis, Inc.

12.8 Waters Corporation

12.9 New England Biolabs, Inc.

12.10 Merck KGaA

12.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.12 GE Healthcare

12.13 Creative Biolabs

12.14 Enantis S.R.O.

12.15 Promega Corporation

12.16 Abzena, Ltd.

12.17 Proteogenix

12.18 Innovagen AB

12.19 Phynexus, Inc. (A Part of Biotage)

12.20 Takara Bio, Inc.

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.