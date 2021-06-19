Organ Preservation Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players – XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Paragonix Technologies (US), Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH (Germany)

Based on the Solution, the segment is divided into UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex and Other solutions (EuroCollins and Celsior). In 2019, the UW solution accounted for the highest share of 92.92 USD million in 2019. The UW solution is used for the flushing and storage of kidneys, liver, and pancreas. It was the first intracellular preservation medium, considered the gold standard for organ preservation. Paradox accounts for themost considerable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The global organ preservation market is projected to reach USD 284 million by 2024 from USD 207 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growth of the organ preservation market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of multi-organ failure, the growing geriatric population, the rising number of organ transplants and organ donors, and increasing initiatives to encourage organ donations. However, the high cost of organ transplantations and religious concerns in specific geographies are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Paragonix Technologies (US), Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH (Germany) are the leading players in the organ preservation market.

“Normothermic Machine Perfusion accounts for the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”

Normothermic machine perfusion marked the highest CAGRin the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Normothermic perfusion is a technique that recreates the physiologic environment by maintaining average organ temperature and providing essential substrates for cellular metabolism, oxygenation, and nutrition. It is said to enhance the safety and efficacy of the organ and improve repair before transplantation. The normothermic technique is said to reduce the pro-inflammatory response in the liver and the risk of ischemic injuries while promoting graft regeneration. The possibility of long-term graft survival and reduced delayed graft functioning in organs of marginal quality (such as those from older donors) has made normothermic machine perfusion increasingly relevant.

Static cold storage and hypothermic machine perfusion are the other techniques involved in this segment.

“Kidneys holds the highest share in the segment by organ type.”

Kidneys accounts for a market share in the organ segment. Renal transplantation is considered the treatment of choice for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure, diabetes,etc.are all cause for the growth of this segment. Other causes of ESRD in adult patients are polycystic kidney disease and glomerulonephritis. With the rising incidence of diabetes, the number of patients with ESRD or kidney failure is expected to increase, which will drive demand for kidney transplants. Moreover, improvements in graft survival and long-term graft function have made kidney transplantation a cost-effective alternative to dialysis. Major organs like Lungs, Liver, Kidney and Heart are a part of this segment.

“The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include favorable government initiatives, increased awareness in people and increased organ donations. Intensified public education, mobilization, and advancements in organ transplant technologies have improved the donation rate in China. In India, Rapid improvements in the country’s healthcare infrastructure have supported market growth while encouraging medical tourism. The willingness to donate organs in Japan has led to the improvement in organ donation despite religious issues. Other countries have initiative reimbursement programs, paired organ donation scheme with other patients within the country and across countries, have improved the growth of this market drastically.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type : Tier I: 50%, Tier II: 30%, Tier III: 20%

: Tier I: 50%, Tier II: 30%, Tier III: 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 37%, Directors: 29%, Others: 34%

C-Level Executives: 37%, Directors: 29%, Others: 34% By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 25%, RoW: 10%

Research Coverage

This report studies the organ preservation market based on solution, technique, organ type, and region. The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets concerning their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four central regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the organ preservation market, and their drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the organ preservation market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Primary Sources

2.2.4 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.5 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.6 Procedure-Based Market Estimation

2.2.7 Market Data Estimation and Triangulation

2.2.8 Assumptions of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Organ Preservation Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Organ Preservation Market, By Technique (2019)

4.3 Organ Preservation Market, By Technique, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Organ Preservation Market, By Organ Type, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Organ Preservation Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Instances of Multiple Organ Failure and Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.2 Increasing Initiatives to Encourage Organ Donation

5.2.3 Rising Number of Organ Donors and Solid Organ Transplantation Procedures

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Organ Transplantation

5.3.2 Religious Concerns and Misconceptions

5.4 Challenges

5.4.1 Significant Gap Between the Number of Organs Donated and Organs Required Annually

5.4.2 Development of Artificial Organs

6 Organ Preservation Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 University of Wisconsin Solution

6.2.1 UW Solution Holds the Largest Share of the Organ Preservation Market

6.3 Custodiol HTK

6.3.1 Despite Low Cost and Easy Diffusion, Demand for Custodiol has Declined in Recent Years

6.4 Perfadex

6.4.1 North America Dominates the Market for Perfadex

6.5 Other Solutions

7 Organ Preservation Market, By Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Static Cold Storage

7.2.1 Static Cold Storage is the Conventional and Most-Adopted Method of Preserving Organs

7.3 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

7.3.1 Enhanced Survival Rate and Preservation Quality have Fueled the Use of Hmp

7.4 Normothermic Machine Perfusion

7.4.1 Technological Developments and Advantages are Driving Market Growth

8 Organ Preservation Market, By Organ Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Kidneys

8.2.1 Kidneys Hold the Largest Share of the Overall Market, By Organ Type

8.3 Liver

8.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Liver Disease and Failure is Driving Demand for Liver Transplantation

8.4 Lungs

8.4.1 Growth in Copd Incidence has Favored Demand for Preservation Techniques and Products

8.5 Heart

8.5.1 Advancements in Heart Preservation Techniques Will Support Market Growth

8.6 Other Organs

9 Organ Preservation Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Growing Cases of Organ Failure and Underlining Diseases to Drive the Demand for Organ Transplantation in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada has Registered Strong Growth in Overall Organ Donation Rates

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 France

9.3.1.1 France Holds the Largest Share of the Organ Preservation Market in Europe

9.3.2 Spain

9.3.2.1 Spain has Among the Highest Organ Donation Rates Globally

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Increasing Disease/Disorder Prevalence and Favorable Regulations Support the Growth of the UK Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growing Organ Donation and Transplant Rates Indicate Potential for Market Growth

9.3.5 Germany

9.3.5.1 Low Organ Donation and Transplant Rates Form A Major Concern for the German Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Laws Favoring Organ Donation and Growing Awareness, Education, and Advancements Support Market Growth

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Lack of Awareness is A Barrier to Market Growth

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Religious Beliefs and Lack of Awareness have Affected Market Growth in Japan

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.3.3 Acquisitions

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Competitive Analysis, MnM View)*

11.1 Paragonix Technologies

11.2 XVIVO Perfusion AB

11.3 Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

11.4 Essential Pharmaceuticals

11.5 Transmedics

11.6 Organox Limited

11.7 21st Century Medicine

11.8 Shanghai Genext Medical Technology

11.9 Bridge to Life Limited

11.10 Waters Medical Systems

11.11 Preservation Solutions

11.12 Carnamedica

11.13 Transplant Biomedicals

11.14 Organ Assist

11.15 Institut Georges Lopez

11.16 Global Transplant Solutions

11.17 Avionord

11.18 Organ Preservation Solutions

11.19 Ebers

11.20 S.A.L.F.

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Competitive Analysis, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details