Catheters Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players – Abbott (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

On the basis of type, the catheters market is categorized into cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, urological catheters, specialty catheters, and neuro vascular catheters. The cardiovascular catheters segment commanded the largest share of the global catheters market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to factors such as the high incidence of CVD, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis.

“Growth in target patient population and growing focus on minimally invasive surgical procedures are expected to drive the overall growth of the catheters market.”

The global catheters market is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2025 from USD 15.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as growth in the target patient population and the rising focus on minimally invasive surgical procedures over conventional surgery. However, product failures and recalls, unfavorable taxation policies, and trade barriers are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Emerging countries (such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico) offer significant growth opportunities for market players. This can be attributed to their low regulatory barriers, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, growing patient population, and rising healthcare expenditure.

“The cardiovascular catheters segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

“Central venous catheters segment to dominate and witness the highest growth in the intravenous catheters market.”

Based on the type of intravenous catheters, the market is segmented into central venous catheters, peripheral catheters, and midline peripheral catheters. Central venous catheters are estimated to account for the largest share of the intravenous catheters market. This is attributed to the wide applications of central venous catheters and the benefits of long-term access to the central venous system that they provide.

“North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the catheters market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the large number of target procedures performed in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, and investments by hospitals to upgrade & expand operating capabilities.

