Medical Alert Systems Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Top Players – Valued Relationships (VRI) (US), Guardian Alarm (US), Alertone Services (US), ADT Corporation (US), LifeFone (US)

The adoption of wireless medical alert systems among senior citizens has been increasing and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increase in adoption is due to the mobility it provides to the elders as it can be used from anywhere to get the emergency services. Moreover, the introduction of smart wearable devices is another major factor that is driving growth for the wireless medical alert systems market. The market is propelled by substantial investments in the R&D activities for the development of new advanced sensors for fall detection and the implementation of AI and IoT in the personal emergency response systems.

Medical alert systems market anticipated growing at CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025

The medical alert systems market is estimated to be worth USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.The global medical alert systems market exhibits a lucrative growth potential for the next several years. The major factors driving the growth of the medical alert systems market are rising elderly population, inclination of senior adults towards independent living, increasing adoption of mobile personal emergency response systems, favourable healthcare reforms and financial assistance provided by the government.

The major players in the medical alert systems market are Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Connect America (US), Valued Relationships (VRI) (US), Guardian Alarm (US), Alertone Services (US), ADT Corporation (US), LifeFone (US), Bay Alarm (US), Medical Guardian (US), MobileHelp (US), Nortek Security and Control (Numera) (US), Galaxy Medical Alert Systems (Canada), Response Now (US), LifeStation (US), Rescue Alert (US), Better Alerts (US), GreatCall (US), Electronic Caregiver (US), Blue Linea (France), Vanguard Wireless (Australia), and Tango Technologies (US).

The market for wireless devices estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for home-based users estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The home-based users form a major chunk of the medical alert systems market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The elderly individuals suffering from diabetes, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart diseases are proneto falls which could lead to major injuries if not treated at the right time. The medical alert systems provide the elderly adult’s independence at home and can avail the emergency services whenever they need it. The other factor which could drive the growth of the medical alert systems market for home-based users is the affordability of these devices as compared to the in-person monitoring.

The market for smart belts is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The smart belt market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing towards the growth of this segment includes mobility aspect of the belt which provides the convenience to the elderly citizens. These belts reduce the impact of the falls which are common in elderly individuals which reduces the hospital admissions and severe injuries among the elders. The other factor driving this market is benefits to the senior citizen to maintain their active lifestyle and stay fit.

Medical alert systems market in the Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025

Major factors driving the medical alert systems market in the APAC are the rapidly growing elderly population, increased healthcare expenditure per capita and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China. The healthcare reforms brought by the government to support healthcare services and increasing awareness towards healthcare are other factors contributing to the growth of the medical alert systems market in the Asia Pacific. The government in APAC countries such as Australia, China, and India have invested heavily in the healthcare infrastructure and the provision of basic health insurance for all of its citizens. Moreover, an increase in discretionary income and a population that is aging faster are the other crucial factors propelling the medical alert systems market in the Asia Pacific region.

The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25%

Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 57%,Directors – 29%, and Others – 14%

C-Level Executives – 57%,Directors – 29%, and Others – 14% By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC– 20%, and RoW – 10%

These players adopt various strategies, such as product developments, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions, to cater to customers’ demand.

Research Coverage

This report covers the medical alert systems market based on system type, connection type, end-user, and region. The market based on component has been segmented into a personal emergency response system (PERS), nurse call systems (NCS) and smart belt. Based on the connection type. The market has been segmented into wired and wireless networks. Based on application, the market has been segmented into home-based users, hospitals and clinics, senior living facilities, assisted living facilities and others. Based on the region, the medical alert systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Key Benefits of Buying This Report

This report includes the market statistics pertaining to system type, connection type, end-user, and region.

An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the medical alert systems market.

Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market based on system type, connection type, end-user, and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the medical alert systems market.

The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Data

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Key Industry Insights

2.5 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution of Medical Alert Systems

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.5 Burning Issues

5.4 Medical Alert Systems Market Structure and Regulations

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Industry Trends

6.3.1 Technology Roadmap

6.3.2 IoT in Healthcare

6.3.3 AI-based PERS Devices

6.3.4 Connected Healthcare

7 Medical Alert Systems Market, By Offering

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Console Unit

7.1.2 Transmitter

7.1.2.1 Wristband Transmitter

7.1.2.2 Pendant Transmitter

7.1.2.3 Battery

7.1.2.4 Others

7.2 Software

7.3 Services

8 Medical Alert Systems Market, By Connection Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired

8.3 Wireless

9 Medical Alert Systems Market, By End Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Home-Based Users

9.3 Senior Living Facilities/Senior Care Centers

9.4 Assisted Living Facilities

9.5 Others

10 Medical Alert Systems Market, By System Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS)

10.2.1 Home- Based/Landline-based System

10.2.2 Mobile-PERS

10.2.2.1 Cellular Emergency Response System

10.2.2.2 Wireless Emergency Response System

10.2.2.3 GPS-based Emergency Response Systems

10.2.3 Standalone PERS

10.2.3.1 Transmitter

10.2.3.2 Standalone Voice Communicator

10.2.3.3 Wandering System

10.2.3.4 R- Cube/V-Cube Monitoring System

10.3 Nurse Call Systems (NCS)

10.4 Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems

10.5 Automated Airborne Flight Alert System

10.6 Smart Belt

11 Medical Alert Systems Market, By Technology (Qualitative)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Two-way Voice Systems

11.3 Unmonitored Medical Alert Systems

11.4 Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System

11.5 IP based systems

11.6 Others

12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.3.3 Others

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 Germany

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 UK

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Rest of the Europe

12.5 Asia Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 Australia

12.5.4 India

12.5.5 Rest of the Asia-Pacific

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Middle East

12.6.2 Africa

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Rank Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Medical Alert Systems Market (Global): Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Business Strategy Analysis

13.6 Product Portfolio Analysis

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V

14.3 Connect America

14.4 Valued Relationships, Inc.

14.5 Guardian Alarm

14.6 Alertone Services LLC

14.7 ADT Corporation

14.8 Galaxy Medical Alert System

14.9 Mytrex, Inc. Dba Rescue Alert

14.10 MobileHelp

14.11 First Alert Systems

14.12 Bay Alarm

14.13 LifeFone

14.14 Other Company

14.14.1 Great Call

14.14.2 Vital Connect

14.14.3 Rescue Alert

14.14.4 Life Station

14.14.5 Better Alerts

14.14.6 Response Now

14.14.7 Marigroup Oy

14.14.8 Vital Connect

14.14.9 Tango Technologies

15 Appendix

15.1 Insights of Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide

15.3 Knowledge Store: MarketsandMarkets’ Subscription Portal

15.5 Available Customizations

15.6 Related Reports