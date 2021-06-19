Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2021-2027 | Accruent, Enablon SA, Accuvio, Envizi, IBM Corporation

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

#Key Players-

– Accruent

– Enablon SA

– Accuvio

– Envizi

– IBM Corporation

– SAP SE

– Urjanet

– Schneider Electric SA

– Thinkstep AG

– CA Technologies

– Ecova

– Figbytes Inc.

– Iconics

Segment by Type

– Cloud Based

– On Premise

Segment by Application

– Automotive

– Building Automation

– Oil & Gas

– Manufacturing

– Pharmaceutical

– Utilities & Energy

– Others

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Sustainability & Energy Management Software market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

