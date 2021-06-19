Cryogenic Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2025 Business Growth, Type, Size, Application, Cost, Trends, New Opportunity, Top Companies – Plc (Ireland), Chart Industries (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Flowserve Corporation (US)

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Cryogenic Equipment industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. The economical unrest across the globe due to Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

“The cryogenic equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025.”

The cryogenic equipment market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 12.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for LNG across regions is creating demand opportunities for cryogenic equipment. Also, the increasing number of air separation units projects are driving the cryogenic equipment market. However, cryogenic equipment are feasible for large scale applications only.

The cryogenic equipment market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the cryogenic equipment market are

Linde plc (Ireland), Chart Industries (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Emerson (US), Air Products (US), INOXCVA (India), Taylor Wharton (Japan), Cryofab (US), Wessington (UK), ACME (US), and Herose GmbH (Germany), Cryostar (France), and Cryoquip LLC (US).

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11% By Designation : C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45% By Region: Asia Pacific- 36%, Europe- 18%, North America- 14%, Middle East- 14%, South America- 9%, Africa – 9%,

