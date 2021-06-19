Industrial Valves Market Forecast 2021-2025 Global Insights, Growth Rate 12.3%, Key Product, Demand, Size, Sales, Cost, Trends, Segments And Top Players – Emerson (US), Cameron – Schlumberger (US), Flowserve (US), IMI Plc. (UK)

Global Industrial Valves Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Industrial Valves industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. The economical unrest across the globe due to Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

“Control valves to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

The global industrial valves market size was valued at USD 48.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 85.7 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Rapid developments in electronics have resulted in the introduction of advanced control systems and state-of-the-art actuator/valve combinations that are now installed in new plants. Through connected networks, monitoring of valve conditions, and predicting impending valve deterioration is possible.

The industrial valves market comprises major players such as

Emerson (US), Cameron – Schlumberger (US), Flowserve (US), IMI Plc. (UK), Metso (Europe), SpiraxSarco (UK), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Trillium Flow Technologies (UK), and BRAY International (US).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall industrial valves market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the industrial valves market place.

By Company Type: Tier 1-56%, Tier 2–23%, and Tier 3-21%

Tier 1-56%, Tier 2–23%, and Tier 3-21% By Designation: C-Level Executives-75%and Managers-25%

C-Level Executives-75%and Managers-25% By Region: North America-40%, Europe-23%, APAC-26%,and RoW -11%

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Industrial Valves Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Industrial Valves Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Supply-Side Analysis: Industrial Valves Market (1/2)

Figure 4 Supply-Side Analysis: Industrial Valves Market (2/2)

Figure 5 Demand-Side Analysis: Industrial Valves Market

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Industrial Valves Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Industrial Valves Market: Realistic Scenario

Figure 9 Industrial Valves Market: Optimistic, Realistic, Pessimistic, And Pre-Covid-19 Scenario Analysis (2017–2025)

3.2 Industrial Valves Market: Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Industrial Valves Market: Pessimistic Scenario

Figure 10 Industrial Valves Market Size, 2017–2025

Figure 11 On-Off Valves To Hold Larger Market Share In 2025

Figure 12 Steel To Capture Largest Share Of Industrial Valves Market, By Material, In 2020

Figure 13 Ball Valves To Capture Largest Size Of Industrial Valves Market, By Type, In 2020

Figure 14 1” To 6” Sized Vales To Capture Largest Share Of Industrial Valves Market, By Size, In 2020

Figure 15 Energy & Power To Be Fastest-Growing End-User Industry During Forecast Period

Figure 16 Apac To Hold Largest Share Of Industrial Valves Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Industrial Valves Market

Figure 17 Increasing Demand For Valves From Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industries Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Is Driving Industrial Valves Market

4.2 Industrial Valves Market, By Function

And More…

