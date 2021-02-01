Heat Pump Market Forecast 2021-2026 Global Insights, Growth Rate, Key Product, Demand, Size, Sales, Cost, Trends, Segments And Top Players – Midea Group (China), RHEEM Manufacturing Company (US), Daikin (Japan), A.O. Smith Corporation (US)

Global Heat Pump Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Heat Pump industry together with projections and forecast to 2026. The economical unrest across the globe due to Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

“The global heat pump water heater market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, from 2020 to 2026.”

The global heat pump water heater market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The key players in the comercial water heaters such as

Midea Group (China), RHEEM Manufacturing Company (US), Daikin (Japan), A.O. Smith Corporation (US), Bosch Industries (Germany), and Ingersoll Rand (US), etc. and other players such as Viessmann Group (Germany), NIBE Energy Systems (Sweden), Valliant Group (Germany), Daikin (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Glen Dimplex (Ireland), StiebelEltron (Germany), and more.

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 47.2%, Tier 2- 30.7%, Tier 3- 22.1%

C-Level Executives- 42.1%, Managers- 39.6%, Others- 18.3% By Region: Asia Pacific- 50.1%, South America- 2%, Europe- 25.8%, and North America- 22.1%

