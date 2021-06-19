Electric Motor Market Analysis 2021 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2026

Global Electric Motor Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Electric Motor industry together with projections and forecast to 2026. The economical unrest across the globe due to Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

“The electric motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2026.”

The electric motor market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 113.3 billion in 2020 to USD 169.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increased demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial end-users in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions along with growing use of electric motors across major industries such as oil & gas, chemicals (compressors & pumps), power & energy, metals & mining (rolling mills, hoists, blowers, and processing lines), paper & pulp (grinders, chippers, and refiners), wastewater, marine, automotive, and power utilities (pumps & condensers. However, Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local currencies of many countries have depreciated.

The electric motor market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the electric motor market

ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Wolong (China), and WEG (Brazil).

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1- 7%, Tier 2- 38%, and Tier 3- 55%

: Tier 1- 7%, Tier 2- 38%, and Tier 3- 55% By Designation : C-Level- 80%, Director Level- 15%, and Others- 5%

: C-Level- 80%, Director Level- 15%, and Others- 5% By Region: Asia Pacific- 40%, North America- 25%, Europe- 15%, Middle East & Africa – 12%, and South America- 8%

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Electric Motor Market, By Type: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.2 Electric Motor Market By End User: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Electric Motor Market: Research Design

2.2 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.3 Scope

Figure 3 Main Metrics Considered While Constructing And Assessing Demand For The Electric Motor Market

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Demand-Side Analysis

Figure 4 Electric Motor Market: Region-Wise Analysis

2.4.1.1 Calculation

2.4.1.2 Assumptions

2.4.2 Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 5 Electric Motor Market: Supply-Side Analysis

2.4.2.1 Calculations

Figure 6 Key Metrics Considered For Assessing Supply Of Electric Motors

2.4.2.2 Assumptions

Figure 7 Company Revenue Analysis, 2019

2.4.3 Forecast

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

Figure 8 Scenario Analysis: Electric Motor Market, 2020-2026

3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.2 Realistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

Table 1 Electric Motor Market Snapshot

Figure 9 Asia Pacific Dominated Electric Motor Market In 2019

Figure 10 Ac Motors Segment Expected To Continue To Hold Larger Share Of Electric Motor Market, By Type, During Forecast Period

Figure 11 Inner Rotor Segment Expected To Continue To Hold Larger Share Of Electric Motor Market, By Rotor Type, During Forecast Period

And More…

