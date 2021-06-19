Healthy Biscuit Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts to 2028

Research Nester published a report titled “Healthy Biscuit Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the healthy biscuit market in terms of market segmentation by type, by distribution channel, and by region.

Biscuit is a baked food product, utterly common across the globe and loved by all generations. The breakthrough in the biscuit market came when the healthy biscuit range came into the picture. Owing to the latest trend of “food-in-a-hurry” and rising interest of comfort snacking keeping health and well being in mind, the modern population base switched to healthy biscuits.

The healthy biscuit market is anticipated to notice an attainable high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region. Among product type segmentation, the functional and digestive biscuits segment is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period on account of high demand for healthy snack options having a great source of dietary fibers.

Among the distribution channel segmentation, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the leading share on account of greater accessibility to products, a wide variety of products allows customers to compare between the options, and physical display of products allows customers to examine the details of the product.

Regionally, the healthy biscuit market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The Asia-Pacific region held the leadingmarket share, followed by Europe and North America.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace led by China and India on account of surging demand for convenient and healthy snack products.

Growing health concerns among consumers and rising interest for comfort snacking to boost the global healthy biscuit market

On account of rising lifestyle disorders such as obesity, rising awareness about wellbeing, and yet consumers’ need for tasty indulgence has shifted their attraction towards healthy biscuits as a nutritious alternative. This has attributed to overall market growth across the world.

Additionally, the increase in disposable incomes in developing economies, rising awareness about healthy choices through brand advertisements and campaigns, and growing numbers of supermarkets/hypermarkets has contributed to the market growth significantly.

However, high raw material costs and a rising tax burden on the industry might hamper the healthy biscuit market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the healthy biscuit market which includes company profiling of Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited, Anmol Industries Ltd., Model”z International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Britannia Industries (NSE: BRITANNIA), IFFCO, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited (NSE: ITC), Pladis Global.

