Submersible Pumps Market Analysis 2021 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2025

Global Submersible Pumps Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Submersible Pumps industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. The economical unrest across the globe due to Covid19 pandemic has affected different industries. Several businesses have gone through revenue hassles. It has impacted many product launches and marketing strategies to an extent that numerous industries and global businesses were compelled to either cease, halt or even shut their operations. Now, when businesses are trying to refurbish their existence across the globe, a ready referral guide in the form of market research report can help in providing a direction with the useful information about the market dynamics.

“The submersible pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025.”

The submersible pumps market is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 11.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in construction industry attributing to rapid urbanization, and high demand for submersible pumps in agricultural sector are the key factors driving the growth of the submersible pumps market.

The submersible pumps market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence.

The leading players in the submersible pumps market

Xylem (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), KSB Group (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), and Atlas Copco (Sweden).

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1- 59%, Tier 2- 26%, and Tier 3- 15%

: Tier 1- 59%, Tier 2- 26%, and Tier 3- 15% By Designation : C-Level- 62%, D-Level- 20%, and Others- 18%

: C-Level- 62%, D-Level- 20%, and Others- 18% By Region: Asia Pacific- 30%, North America- 25%, Europe- 20%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America-10%

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3.1 Submersible Pumps Market, By Sector: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Market Segmentation

1.4.2 Regional Scope

1.5 Years Considered

1.6 Currency

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Submersible Pumps Market: Research Design

2.2 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 3 Primary Breakdown

2.3 Scope

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.4.3 Ideal Demand Side Analysis

2.4.3.1 Assumptions For Demand Side Analysis

2.4.3.2 Demand Side Calculation

2.4.4 Supply Side Analysis

Figure 6 Main Metrics Considered In Assessing Supply For Submersible Pumps Market

2.4.4.1 Supply Side Calculation

2.4.4.2 Assumptions

Figure 7 Market Ranking & Industry Concentration, 2019

2.4.5 Forecast

2.5 Primary Insights

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

Figure 8 Scenario Analysis: Submersible Pumps Market, 2018–2025

3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.2 Realistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

Table 1 Submersible Pumps Market Snapshot

Figure 9 Asia Pacific Dominated Submersible Pumps Market In 2019

Figure 10 Electrical Segment To Continue To Hold Largest Share Of Submersible Pumps Market, By Type, During Forecast Period

Figure 11 Open Pit Segment To Hold Largest Share Of Submersible Pumps Market, By Application, During Forecast Period

Figure 12 Single-Stage Segment To Account For Larger Share Of Submersible Pumps Market, By Operation, During Forecast Period

Figure 13 5–15 Hp Segment To Continue To Hold Larger Share Of Submersible Pumps Market, By Power Rating, During Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Submersible Pumps Market

Figure 14 Increasing Investments In Upgradation Of Ageing Industrial Infrastructure And Rapid Urbanization To Drive Growth Of Submersible Pumps Market During 2020–2025

4.2 Submersible Pumps Market, By Region

Figure 15 Submersible Pumps Market In Asia Pacific To Register Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

4.3 Submersible Pumps Market In Asia Pacific, By Sector & Country

Figure 16 Industrial Sector And China Held Largest Shares Of Submersible Pumps Market In Asia Pacific In 2019

4.4 Submersible Pumps Market, By Type

And More…

