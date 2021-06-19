2021 Latest Report on Surgical Robotics Market Size, Demand Status | Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities and Statistics by Emergen Research

Surgical Robotics Market Size – USD 1.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 24.6%, Market Trends – Favorable government initiatives for surgical robots

The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Surgical Robotics market.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Surgical Robotics market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key players in the Surgical Robotics market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Surgical Robotics market and offers a future impact assessment.

COVID Analysis

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurosurgery Spinal surgery ENT Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Robotic Radiosurgery System Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatrics Adults Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

