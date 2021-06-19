Trending now: Covid-19 impact on Precision Agriculture Market Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report

The software segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate of 12.4% over the forecast period. The software segment includes a detailed analysis of web-based and cloud-based precision agriculture.

Weather tracking applications in the precision agriculture market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As the agricultural sector is vulnerable to disruptive weather events, the demand for actionable & timely information increases. The real-time data regarding weather conditions help farmers to increase their yield and reduce costs while minimizing crop damage risks.

The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Precision Agriculture market.

Download the report description: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/107

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Precision Agriculture market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key participants include AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, SST Development Group, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Precision Agriculture market and offers a future impact assessment.

COVID Analysis

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107

The Precision Agriculture market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Automation & Control Systems Displays Guidance & Steering GPS & GNSS Drones, UAV & Cameras Others Sensing and Monitoring Device Yield Monitors Soil Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors



Software

Services Consulting & training Maintenance & update Integration Managed Service Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Guidance Technology Remote Sensing Variable-Rate Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Yield Monitoring Field Mapping Crop Scouting Weather Tracking & Forecasting Irrigation Management Inventory Management Farm Labor Management Financial Management Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

To Get Instant Discount On This Report “LIMITED OFFER”: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/107

Related Report:

CRISPR Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crispr-technology-market

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-point-of-care-market

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market

RFID in Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs