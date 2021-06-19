Worldwide Point of Care Testing Market to 2027 – by Company, Country, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase – Emergen Research

The emergence of next-gen POC testing devices such as smartphone based devices and cost-effective wearable glucose meters are also contributing to the growing sales of the market. Increasing research and development for the production of technologically advanced, cost-effective, and user-friendly product is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The report entails an organized database of the Point of Care Testing market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Point of Care Testing market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Point of Care Testing industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Point of Care Testing market.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

The global Point of Care Testing market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2019-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Point of Care Testing market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infectious Disease Testing Products Glucose Monitoring Products Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products Hematology Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Laboratories Home care Settings Hospitals Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over-the-counter (OTC) Products Prescription Based Products

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe



The global Point of Care Testing market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Point of Care Testing market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Main chapters covered in this report:

Part 01: Market Overview

Part 02: Market Size, by regions

Part 03: Market Revenue, by countries

Part 04: Market Competition, by key players

Part 05: Company Profiles

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Point of Care Testing industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Point of Care Testing market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

