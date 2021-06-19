Sports Medicine Market 2027: Magnificent Possibilities, Growth with Detailed Industry Study, Detailed Analysis, Business Outlook and Forecast to 2019 – 2027

Due to the declined rate of skilled professionals in and inappropriate knowledge and guidelines about sports medicine are a restraint to the market growth. Also, the occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide has further associated with adopting a healthy lifestyle. Rising awareness about these diseases has inspired people to participate in various physical activities. Growing career opportunities for sports is also responsible for the rise in the number of athletes, resulting in quick demand in sports injury management services.

The report entails an organized database of the Sports Medicine market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Sports Medicine market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

The Sports Medicine market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Body Reconstruction Products Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Assays Arthroscopy Devices Implants Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics Body Support and Recovery Products Braces and Supports Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Equipment Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies Ultrasound Therapy Laser Therapy Accessories Tapes Disinfectants Wraps Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Knee Injuries Shoulder Injuries Foot and Ankle Injuries Elbow and Wrist Injuries Back and Spine Injuries Hip and Groin Injuries Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospital Physiotherapy clinics Rehabilitation centers



Geographical Terrain of the Global Sports Medicine Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

